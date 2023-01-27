There are two events in July every year that many Iowans and quite a few Quad Citians participate in every year - the Bix 7 or Register's Annual Great Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). In 2023, Davenport will be the city where one only event will begin, but both events will end and together. The Bix 7 and RAGBRAI together bring 99 years of tradition to Davenport for one day of fun, running, biking, and celebrations.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO