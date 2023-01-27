Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
KULR8
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors
Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week. Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had a double-double of...
KULR8
MSUB's Kendall Lynn receives GNAC's track award
Kendall Lynn of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's field athlete of the week on Monday. Lynn, a sophomore from Three Forks, finished first in the long jump and triple jump last weekend at the indoor Don Holst Classic in Chadron, Nebraska. She went...
KULR8
Multiple Yellowjackets earn GNAC Athlete of the Week honors
BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors. BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists. The MSUB...
KULR8
First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
KULR8
Despite a late switch in meets, MSU Billings indoor track team finds success
CHADRON, Neb. — The Montana State University Billings indoor track and field teams overcame a late change in the location to where they were competing to find success at the Don Holst Open on the campus of Chadron State. Originally the Yellowjackets were to compete in Pocatello, Idaho, but...
KULR8
Brynley Fitzgerald scores 30 in Montana Western's win over Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Brynley Fitzgerald crossed the 30-point barrier for the third time this season as Montana Western's women's basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College by an 83-73 scoreline on Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center. Fitzgerald, a senior who plays for her hometown college in Dillon, scored 30 as...
KULR8
Yellowstone County employees ratify contract
Release from the Montana Federation of Public Employees. (BILLINGS, MONT.) Today, the Yellowstone County Employees Union ratified a fair contract. “Bargaining to this fair agreement was not easy, but it was made possible through the resiliency and strength of our union,” said Yellowstone County Employees Union President Katie Cosby. “Yellowstone County Courthouse employees are more unified than ever, and today we celebrate salary increases reflecting how hard we work for everyone in the county.”
KULR8
Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provides a patriotic send off to deploying soldiers
BILLINGS, Mt: Montana District 3 Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provided a memorable send off to the Army Reserve 592nd Ordnance Company on Sunday. Madison Kane, Sergeant First Class with 411 Ordinance Battalion said that it's important for families to give a warm and patriotic send off to their deploying soldiers before they are headed for their mission to serve and protect the country.
KULR8
First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads
Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
KULR8
Tow Truck Driver in Billings encourages safe driving during winter road conditions
BILLINGS, Mont. - Road conditions in Billings have prompted many calls from local tow truck companies, as they see the need for more in the winter season. "Usually we get a couple, but this time of year, we can get like 15 or 20," said Kris Moore, the Owner and Operator of Thin Line Towing and Recovery.
KULR8
Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
Comments / 0