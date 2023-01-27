ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors

Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week. Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had a double-double of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB's Kendall Lynn receives GNAC's track award

Kendall Lynn of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's field athlete of the week on Monday. Lynn, a sophomore from Three Forks, finished first in the long jump and triple jump last weekend at the indoor Don Holst Classic in Chadron, Nebraska. She went...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple Yellowjackets earn GNAC Athlete of the Week honors

BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors. BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists. The MSUB...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone County employees ratify contract

Release from the Montana Federation of Public Employees. (BILLINGS, MONT.) Today, the Yellowstone County Employees Union ratified a fair contract. “Bargaining to this fair agreement was not easy, but it was made possible through the resiliency and strength of our union,” said Yellowstone County Employees Union President Katie Cosby. “Yellowstone County Courthouse employees are more unified than ever, and today we celebrate salary increases reflecting how hard we work for everyone in the county.”
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provides a patriotic send off to deploying soldiers

BILLINGS, Mt: Montana District 3 Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provided a memorable send off to the Army Reserve 592nd Ordnance Company on Sunday. Madison Kane, Sergeant First Class with 411 Ordinance Battalion said that it's important for families to give a warm and patriotic send off to their deploying soldiers before they are headed for their mission to serve and protect the country.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads

Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy