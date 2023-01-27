Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
Not Too Early To Think Spring with Groundhog Day This Week
The Groundhog has snuck up on us. Groundhog day is this Thursday, February 2nd. When the long range weather forecast comes from a rodent instead of a meteorologist. Will we have 6 more weeks of winter weather. Or will it be more. No matter, it is not too early to...
wabi.tv
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
Bangor is Going to Get Slammed With Brutal Wind Chills This Weekend
It's about time winter actually decided to arrive. This really has been a bit of an odd winter. Actually, it went all the way back into the fall. I remember walking around on Halloween night, practically just in a tshirt. Even when winter did officially arrive, it didn't act like it. For instance, it was just earlier this month that I pulled ticks off my dog when walking him out in our woods. Like, what?! We're just not supposed to have to deal with ticks in winter. It's just wrong.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Fire spreads quickly through South Thomaston house
SOUTH THOMASTON (3:30 p.m.) — An automotive battery charger is being blamed for a fire on the Dublin Road in South Thomaston this morning, Monday, Jan 30. Based on an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, a car’s battery had been plugged into the garage’s charger overnight.
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday
After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
Four Cows Die When Heavy Snow Collapses Cattle Barn in Union, Maine
It was just before dawn Thursday morning when a large barn in Union collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and rain. In the barn at the time of the cave-in were dozens of animals including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey. Owners of the Green Meadow Farm, where the...
Bar Harbor is Welcoming New Year Round Mouth-Watering Pizzeria Sports Bar
According to Mount Desert Islander, Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien who were managing two separate eateries have come together to form one ultimate Pizzeria sports bar called Pizzeria 131. It is located on 131 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor and offers wings, pizza, burgers and more. They have everything you...
wabi.tv
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor Announce Date for Their Annual Literacy Tea
It's nice to have the Literacy Tea back in person... When 2020 rolled around, Literacy Volunteers of Bangor was deep into the planning of their annual Literacy Tea event. And with just a couple days to spare, it had to be put off due to the pandemic. And naturally, it was silent for a couple of years after as well, while cases of Covid were spiking all over the place.
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out, Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
The Dates Are Set For The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 76th year in Rockland!. @kypow98 Maine lobster festival #maine #mainelobsterfestival #rocklandmaine ♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy. @palakiyer What I ate at the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland! #maine #lobster #whatieatinaday #whatiatetoday #summer ♬ mario sound - mandycap. @melodyrousseau209 The...
Check Out Bangor’s Glory Days With All These Cool Vintage Postcards
I'm a sucker for cool old things. When I was a teenager, I lived in my grandparent's house on 4th Street in Bangor. It was a big old house with a damp, granite walled basement, and a musty old attic, with two floors of living in between. And honestly, it was the basement and the attic that I was generally most interested in hanging out in.
Camden To Host U.S. National Toboggan Championship This Weekend
Thousands will descend on the picturesque town of Camden, as the Camden Snow Bowl will play host to the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships this weekend. According to their website, camdensnowbowl.com, the events will kick off Thursday evening, from 5 PM to 11 PM, with a Winter Jamobourree at the Rockport Opera House.
Did You Know Bangor’s Best Sledding Spot Used to Be A Dump?
Let's get the weird detail out of the way... When I was a kid, there were a few spots around Bangor that were legendary for sledding. you could slide in front of the Bangor Theological Seminary, which was a nice gradual, dependable spot. There was also Davenport Park, on the corner of 1st Street and Cedar. In my family, we called it Rocky Dundee, because all the little bumps in the hill made you fly in every direction. Why we called it that, I'm not totally sure.
wabi.tv
Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor.
We have the chance for some more scattered snow showers Monday night, then high pressure builds into the region through the middle of the week and keeps the weather quiet. A arctic airmass moves in Friday night into Saturday with dangerously cold wind chills. Due to dangerously cold feels like temperatures, we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0