TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team came up short, 65-52, in a strong defensive game against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. Alabama (16-6, 5-4 SEC) saw a combined 28 points from Sarah Ashlee Barker (15) and Brittany Davis (13). Davis added a team-leading eight boards to the game, tying Jada Rice who finished with six points, eight rebounds and a block. Barker also had five boards and three assists, while Aaliyah Nye had eight points and two steals.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO