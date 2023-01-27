ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

'The Budget Mom' holding book signing event in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local author and financial influencer, Kumiko Love, a.k.a. "The Budget Mom" is having a book signing and Q&A event at the Northtown Spokane Barnes & Noble. Love will be holding the event Saturday, February 18th at 4pm for the release of her book, "My Money My Way - Taking Back Control of Your Financial Life" which was published in 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

SVFD to unveil new fire engine in 'Push-In Ceremony'

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- More resources coming to the Spokane Valley Fire Department as they add another new engine to their fleet. In a traditional "Push-In Ceremony" Tuesday, SVFD will unveil the new Valley Engine 4 which will replace the current Engine 4 that has been in service since 2003.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Idaho State Journal

A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Lunar New Year celebrated at Spokane Convention Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we are in the middle of the Lunar New Year. It's celebrated by over 1.5 billion people around the world, including right here in Spokane!. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. 4 News Now's Peter Choi emceed the celebration at the Spokane Convention...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold

Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 29, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 29, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0260 Agency Assistance. 01:38:41. Incident Address: NE TERRE VIEW DR; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Pullman Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0259 DUI. 02:01:11. Incident Address: NE STADIUM...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy