New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
KXLY
'The Budget Mom' holding book signing event in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local author and financial influencer, Kumiko Love, a.k.a. "The Budget Mom" is having a book signing and Q&A event at the Northtown Spokane Barnes & Noble. Love will be holding the event Saturday, February 18th at 4pm for the release of her book, "My Money My Way - Taking Back Control of Your Financial Life" which was published in 2022.
KXLY
SVFD to unveil new fire engine in 'Push-In Ceremony'
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- More resources coming to the Spokane Valley Fire Department as they add another new engine to their fleet. In a traditional "Push-In Ceremony" Tuesday, SVFD will unveil the new Valley Engine 4 which will replace the current Engine 4 that has been in service since 2003.
KXLY
Spokane Valley City Hall to undergo repairs 5 years after failed construction
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- There is a growing list of defects being identified within the $14 million Spokane Valley City Hall building. The most severe is a wall that's now sinking into the ground. Less than a year after staff moved into their new office space, its flaws become visible.
Local short-term rental owners react to Coeur d'Alene city proposal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene, a prime summer destination for people around the country, depends on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The city recently released a proposal to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. If approved, operating without a permit could cost thousands of dollars. Since 2017, the city has...
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
KXLY
Help your kids get healthy, active with PLAY program at Panhandle Health District
HAYDEN, Idaho --- Want to jumpstart a healthier lifestyle for your kids?. The Panhandle Health District can help with a 12-week, one-class-per week program in a few weeks. The PLAY Program empowers parents to participate with their kids to create and lead healthier lifestyles. "PLAY" in this case stands for...
A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
KXLY
The worst of the cold is behind us, but so is the best of sunshine - Kris
We are tracking a warming trend in the forecast that will bring our temperatures back up to average by the middle of the week. We are also tracking two weak disturbances that could bring a few flurries to the region Tuesday afternoon. Plan your Tuesday. You won't need your heaviest...
KXLY
Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
KXLY
Spokane Police doesn't have task force similar to Memphis PD's Scorpion Unit
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two fire department EMTs, a Fire Lieutenant, and two more police officers have been fired in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. It's unclear if they will face any charges. The other five officers accused of beating Nichols to death were part of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic and according to SPD, he will recognize his name but will have difficulty...
KXLY
Lunar New Year celebrated at Spokane Convention Center
SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we are in the middle of the Lunar New Year. It's celebrated by over 1.5 billion people around the world, including right here in Spokane!. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. 4 News Now's Peter Choi emceed the celebration at the Spokane Convention...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
KXLY
Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold
Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 29, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 29, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0260 Agency Assistance. 01:38:41. Incident Address: NE TERRE VIEW DR; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Pullman Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0259 DUI. 02:01:11. Incident Address: NE STADIUM...
Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death
SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
