Boston, MA

Officials admit missed LeBron James foul call by Jayson Tatum in controversial Lakers loss to Celtics

It did not take long for the game officials to admit a crucial mistake in the closing seconds of regulation of the Celtics’ overtime win over the Lakers. LeBron James’ went for a drive in a 105-105 game on the final possession of regulation. James missed the layup but was incredulous that no foul was called on the play. However, in a pool report following the Celtics win, official Eric Lewis admitted the call was missed and addressed the technical foul of Patrick Beverley to begin overtime. Here’s the full transcript of the report:
Lakers’ Darvin Ham says LeBron James, ‘the best player on Earth,’ can’t get a call

BOSTON — After the Lakers lost to the Celtics, partially because of a blown missed foul call on LeBron James, there was plenty of frustration and anger to go around. Los Angeles has dealt with missed calls in the past couple weeks, which is why Lakers coach Darvin Ham remarked he doesn’t want to “see another last two-minute report” showing they were wronged.
Super Bowl 2023 betting odds: Eagles were underdogs for ‘a few minutes’ vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently favored to win Super Bowl LVI -- after initially opening up as underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, the spread from BetMGM for this year’s Super Bowl initially had Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite before things quickly moved in Philly’s favor “a few minutes after the line was posted.” By Monday morning, the betting odds had settled upon the Eagles as the slight favorite to win the game.
Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins, acquire lefty reliever Richard Bleier

Six days after designating Matt Barnes for assignment, the Red Sox have swapped him for a veteran reliever. Boston traded Barnes and cash considerations to the Marlins for left-hander Richard Bleier, a source confirmed Monday afternoon. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal. Boston officially announced the trade late Monday and designated righty Franklin German for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Bleier.
Payton Pritchard raises questions about Celtics long-term future ahead of trade deadline

Payton Pritchard has found himself in a tough situation with the Celtics at times over the past two seasons when it comes to playing time. The reserve guard spent the first half of last season stuck behind Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart at the point guard position and has faced an even more stacked depth chart this year after Boston dealt for Malcolm Brogdon in the summer.
Red Sox make another surprising bullpen cut, DFA righty who dominated Triple-A in 2022

For the second time in less than a week, the Red Sox have made a somewhat surprising decision to cut ties with a reliever. Boston designated righty Franklin German for assignment Tuesday to make room for lefty Richard Bleier, who was acquired from the Marlins for Matt Barnes and cash. Barnes had been designated last week when the Sox needed to a clear a 40-man spot for Adam Duvall.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla named All-Star coach for Team Giannis

The Celtics will be well-represented at the All-Star game as they have the best record in the NBA more than 50 games through the season. The NBA announced Monday that Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff have been named to the All-Star game as the coach of Team Giannis, set for Feb. 19 in Utah.
