Officials admit missed LeBron James foul call by Jayson Tatum in controversial Lakers loss to Celtics
It did not take long for the game officials to admit a crucial mistake in the closing seconds of regulation of the Celtics’ overtime win over the Lakers. LeBron James’ went for a drive in a 105-105 game on the final possession of regulation. James missed the layup but was incredulous that no foul was called on the play. However, in a pool report following the Celtics win, official Eric Lewis admitted the call was missed and addressed the technical foul of Patrick Beverley to begin overtime. Here’s the full transcript of the report:
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari shares rehab journey, seen jumping and running in video
Danilo Gallinari has been around the Celtics plenty recently as he looks to get acclimated with his new team despite the ACL tear he suffered in the offseason. Gallinari’s been on the Celtics sideline — often wearing a suit — and has traveled with the team during recent road trips.
Celtics’ Wyc Grousbeck to Brad Stevens on trade deadline: ‘It’s about this year’
The Celtics haven’t had any issues with a hangover following their run to the NBA Finals last season. Boston is right at the top of the East and has been one of the best teams in the league. There are still some areas the C’s are looking to smooth out, but nobody’s doubting their status as bonafide title contenders.
Everything Lakers’ LeBron James said after Celtics loss, missed foul: ‘It’s ridiculous’
BOSTON — The Lakers have had a plenty challenging season as they look to get back into a playoff spot, and they took another bump in Saturday’s loss to the Celtics. With the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds left, LeBron James drove into the lane where he looked like he a great chance to get the game-winning bucket.
NBA Last 2 Minute Report shows Celtics hurt by more calls than Lakers in overtime win
The NBA acknowledged in their Last Two Minute Report on Sunday the clear missed call on Jayson Tatum as he fouled LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation in Boston’s dramatic overtime win over the Lakers. However, there were two other missed calls that favored the Lakers in the closing moments of regulation and overtime according to the report.
Patrick Beverley explains viral moment vs. Celtics when Lakers guard got technical foul
There was plenty of chaos in the direct aftermath after the referees missed a foul call on Jayson Tatum when the Celtics star hit LeBron James’ arm. The game went into overtime, where the Celtics won, but not before James had a meltdown while his Lakers teammates were complaining to the refs.
Brad Stevens reveals Celtics trade deadline priorities amid rumor season
Brad Stevens and the Celtics sit at a great spot at the top of the Eastern Conference days away from the trade deadline but that isn’t stopping Boston from exploring the market for upgrades. Boston’s president of basketball operations told the 98.5 the Sports Hub Celtics Show on Saturday...
Celtics vs. Nets: Where to buy tickets to see Kyrie Irving at TD Garden
The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, February 1, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., at 7:30 p.m. EST. Fans looking to see Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving and more in person can still shop around for tickets on VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek. *New customers who...
Lakers’ Darvin Ham says LeBron James, ‘the best player on Earth,’ can’t get a call
BOSTON — After the Lakers lost to the Celtics, partially because of a blown missed foul call on LeBron James, there was plenty of frustration and anger to go around. Los Angeles has dealt with missed calls in the past couple weeks, which is why Lakers coach Darvin Ham remarked he doesn’t want to “see another last two-minute report” showing they were wronged.
Super Bowl 2023 betting odds: Eagles were underdogs for ‘a few minutes’ vs. Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently favored to win Super Bowl LVI -- after initially opening up as underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, the spread from BetMGM for this year’s Super Bowl initially had Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite before things quickly moved in Philly’s favor “a few minutes after the line was posted.” By Monday morning, the betting odds had settled upon the Eagles as the slight favorite to win the game.
Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins, acquire lefty reliever Richard Bleier
Six days after designating Matt Barnes for assignment, the Red Sox have swapped him for a veteran reliever. Boston traded Barnes and cash considerations to the Marlins for left-hander Richard Bleier, a source confirmed Monday afternoon. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal. Boston officially announced the trade late Monday and designated righty Franklin German for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Bleier.
Payton Pritchard raises questions about Celtics long-term future ahead of trade deadline
Payton Pritchard has found himself in a tough situation with the Celtics at times over the past two seasons when it comes to playing time. The reserve guard spent the first half of last season stuck behind Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart at the point guard position and has faced an even more stacked depth chart this year after Boston dealt for Malcolm Brogdon in the summer.
Red Sox make another surprising bullpen cut, DFA righty who dominated Triple-A in 2022
For the second time in less than a week, the Red Sox have made a somewhat surprising decision to cut ties with a reliever. Boston designated righty Franklin German for assignment Tuesday to make room for lefty Richard Bleier, who was acquired from the Marlins for Matt Barnes and cash. Barnes had been designated last week when the Sox needed to a clear a 40-man spot for Adam Duvall.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla named All-Star coach for Team Giannis
The Celtics will be well-represented at the All-Star game as they have the best record in the NBA more than 50 games through the season. The NBA announced Monday that Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff have been named to the All-Star game as the coach of Team Giannis, set for Feb. 19 in Utah.
Are the Patriots looking for the next James White at the Shrine Bowl?
Patriots coaches are getting an up-close look at some of the top prospects in this year’s draft at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The staff is currently in Las Vegas where they’re coaching the West team. They’ll face off against the Atlanta Falcons coached East team on Thursday night.
