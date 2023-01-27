Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Bear Brown: ‘He Is in the NICU’
It’s a boy! Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams gave birth and welcomed baby No. 2 with Bear Brown, but she shared that their child is in the NICU. “Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven, 23, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support
After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
Jessa Duggar: Banned from Family Home Just Like Jill?
Duggar fans (and critics) have speculated for a while now about where Jessa Duggar Seewald stands. Last year, we saw hints that she might be more at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle — especially in the wake of Josh’s trial. That makes sense, right?. A new photo...
‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti Opens Up About Growing Up ‘Dirt Poor’ Eating ‘3-Day-Old Bread’ and MREs for Dinner
Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, reveals her family was 'dirt poor' before they were picked up by TLC for 'Sister Wives' and that they lived off '3-day-old bread' and 'MREs' for dinner.
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
Kylie Jenner Shares First Pics of Baby Boy and Confirms His Official Name
After months of teasing, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed the name of her baby boy — formerly known as Wolf Webster. The star shared that the baby’s name is now Aire, as she posted a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram with the caption “AIRE.”. Friends and...
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!
As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton. The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab. Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to...
The Duggar Family Welcomed a New Baby on Christmas Day
The Duggar family has welcomed a new baby. Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar's first child was born "a little early." They are just one of several couples expecting babies.
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge
She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram."My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely,...
Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
What Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle’s Daughter Maddie Brown Do for a Living? Job Details
Working hard! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter, Maddie Brush (née Brown), has appeared on the long-running reality series since its premiere on TLC in 2010, but how else does she make money? Keep reading for details about Maddie’s job, what she does for a living, her net worth and more.
