It’s a boy! Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams gave birth and welcomed baby No. 2 with Bear Brown, but she shared that their child is in the NICU. “Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven, 23, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

9 DAYS AGO