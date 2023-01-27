ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Bear Brown: ‘He Is in the NICU’

It’s a boy! Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams gave birth and welcomed baby No. 2 with Bear Brown, but she shared that their child is in the NICU. “Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven, 23, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar: Banned from Family Home Just Like Jill?

Duggar fans (and critics) have speculated for a while now about where Jessa Duggar Seewald stands. Last year, we saw hints that she might be more at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle — especially in the wake of Josh’s trial. That makes sense, right?. A new photo...
Hypebae

Kylie Jenner Shares First Pics of Baby Boy and Confirms His Official Name

After months of teasing, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed the name of her baby boy — formerly known as Wolf Webster. The star shared that the baby’s name is now Aire, as she posted a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram with the caption “AIRE.”. Friends and...
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!

As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton. The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab. Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to...
OHIO STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge

She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram."My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely,...
UTAH STATE
AMY KAPLAN

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."

