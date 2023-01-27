ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU Women's Basketball Team Rolls Past Coastal Carolina, 78-64

NORFOLK, Va. – In part because of some stern words from their head coach, and two practices that were more demanding than usual, the Old Dominion women's basketball team played with far more emotion and energy Saturday afternoon than the Monarchs did in a disappointing loss two days earlier.
Men's Basketball Pulls Out 60-59 Win At Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. -- Freshman Bryce Baker went two-for-three from the line with 1.3 seconds left and Old Dominion forced a last second Coastal Carolina shot wide as the Monarchs took a 60-59 victory over the Chanticleers on Saturday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball action. An eight-point halftime lead...
Women’s Swimming Tops Campbell On Senior Day, 147-115

NORFOLK, VA – The Old Dominion Men's and Women's swimming team celebrated senior day on Saturday. The Men's team fell to George Mason 157-105 while the women's team split losing to George Mason 140-122 then defeating Campbell 147-115. Tara Enneking set a new pool record in the women's 200 IM with a time of 2:03.43.
Women’s Tennis Rallies To Top Wake Forest At ITA Kickoff Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Old Dominion women's tennis team came back from a 3-1 deficit with a trio of three-set victories late Saturday night as the Monarchs defeated Wake Forest 4-3 in the final match of the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend Regional at Ohio State. After the Deacons took...
