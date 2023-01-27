ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

New medical cannabis practice in Gulfport

A new medical cannabis practice is open in Gulfport and ready to welcome patients. Kaya Life has successfully provided medical cannabis services for more than six years, starting in Florida and now expanding to Mississippi, opening their first location in Gulfport. Leading the Gulfport practice is Dr. R Demetrius Steele,...
Biloxi native Helen Bieda turns 100

A Biloxi native and Navy veteran has hit the century mark!. Helen Bieda is keeping the good times rolling as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Helen served in the United States Navy while raising six children and had an illustrious...
City of Ocean Springs preparing for parade season

The City of Ocean Springs is getting prepared for the good times to roll this coming Saturday. Workers were out today unloading barricades in preparation for the kick-off Elks Mardi Gras Parade and Krewe of Unique. The city will barricade the parade route from Jackson Avenue to Pine Drive. Wednesday,...
Minor flooding along Biloxi and Wolf Rivers

As our week continues, Biloxi and Wolf Rivers will keep rising. Both the Biloxi and Wolf Rivers are expected to crest above flood stage overnight. They will be in minor flood stage, meaning there is currently no risk of extensive flooding outside of low spots and wooded areas. Emergency management...
Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi coming back better than ever

Biloxi’s Lighthouse Pier has been closed to the public since Hurricane Zeta in October 2020. Most piers in Biloxi have been repaired since the last storm except the Lighthouse Pier. The city has taken longer than usual to restore the pier since they will be upgrading it. Because the...
State Senator Chris McDaniel announces run for Mississippi Lt. Governor

Incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will face another primary challenger this year in his bid for a second term. Republican State Senator Chris McDaniel announced he’s running for the state’s second highest office. He was in Biloxi tonight, addressing supporters at the Biloxi Visitors Center. The Jones County...
Local teams polish skills during Winter Guard Field Day in Biloxi

The Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard Circuit was back in action at Biloxi Junior High. It was Biloxi’s first-time ever hosting a Winter Guard competition. Teams that participated in the field day were able to show off their skills to a live crowd while receiving immediate feedback from the judges. The...
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court

Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
Stretch of HWY 90 near MS Aquarium to close again tonight

The start of another round of overnight closures tonight on Highway 90 as work continues to build the Coast Transit Authority tram, pedestrian, and bicycle bridge. That will eventually link the Mississippi Aquarium with Jones Park. Crews have been installing girders and supports for the bridge which requires them to...
Family holds vigil to remember children lost in Gulfport apartment fire

A vigil was held over the weekend at the William Bell complex to remember the two young children whose lives were tragically lost in last week’s fire. Family, friends, and many in the Gaston Point community gathered to remember the lives of four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey and six-year-old Vashun Viverette, who both died last Wednesday due to smoke inhalation.
Gautier man charged after allegedly choking a woman

A Gautier man is behind bars, arrested after he allegedly choked a woman he has a relationship with. Gautier Police Chief David Bever said 30-year-old Ladarius McCleod was arrested yesterday and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. He was taken to the Jackson County jail. Bond has not been set.
USM baseball’s Tate Parker adjusting back to Division I ranks

Southern Miss Outfielder Tate Parker isn’t the first player to transfer in from Pearl River Community College and he certainly won’t be the last. In fact, his left field running mate Reece Ewing is another former Wildcat. But Parker is the first-ever National Champion from PRCC to join the Golden Eagles.
Pass Christian man accused of molesting child

A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
MACCC Men’s Basketball: Mississippi Gulf Coast vs. Hinds

Almost two months ago, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College men’s basketball team suffered a heart-breaking three-point defeat on the road at Hinds, but you wouldn’t have known that based on the final score of tonight’s re-match. This time, Bulldogs hosting Eagles in Perkinston, as they look...
