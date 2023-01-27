Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
New medical cannabis practice in Gulfport
A new medical cannabis practice is open in Gulfport and ready to welcome patients. Kaya Life has successfully provided medical cannabis services for more than six years, starting in Florida and now expanding to Mississippi, opening their first location in Gulfport. Leading the Gulfport practice is Dr. R Demetrius Steele,...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi native Helen Bieda turns 100
A Biloxi native and Navy veteran has hit the century mark!. Helen Bieda is keeping the good times rolling as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Helen served in the United States Navy while raising six children and had an illustrious...
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs preparing for parade season
The City of Ocean Springs is getting prepared for the good times to roll this coming Saturday. Workers were out today unloading barricades in preparation for the kick-off Elks Mardi Gras Parade and Krewe of Unique. The city will barricade the parade route from Jackson Avenue to Pine Drive. Wednesday,...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
wxxv25.com
Minor flooding along Biloxi and Wolf Rivers
As our week continues, Biloxi and Wolf Rivers will keep rising. Both the Biloxi and Wolf Rivers are expected to crest above flood stage overnight. They will be in minor flood stage, meaning there is currently no risk of extensive flooding outside of low spots and wooded areas. Emergency management...
wxxv25.com
Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi coming back better than ever
Biloxi’s Lighthouse Pier has been closed to the public since Hurricane Zeta in October 2020. Most piers in Biloxi have been repaired since the last storm except the Lighthouse Pier. The city has taken longer than usual to restore the pier since they will be upgrading it. Because the...
wxxv25.com
State Senator Chris McDaniel announces run for Mississippi Lt. Governor
Incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will face another primary challenger this year in his bid for a second term. Republican State Senator Chris McDaniel announced he’s running for the state’s second highest office. He was in Biloxi tonight, addressing supporters at the Biloxi Visitors Center. The Jones County...
wxxv25.com
Local teams polish skills during Winter Guard Field Day in Biloxi
The Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard Circuit was back in action at Biloxi Junior High. It was Biloxi’s first-time ever hosting a Winter Guard competition. Teams that participated in the field day were able to show off their skills to a live crowd while receiving immediate feedback from the judges. The...
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
Woman’s vehicle shot at near the University of South Alabama: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was shot at while driving near the University of South Alabama campus. According to officials, the woman was driving on East Drive near Shenandoah Road when an unknown person shot at her vehicle. Officers said no one was […]
wxxv25.com
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court
Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
wxxv25.com
Stretch of HWY 90 near MS Aquarium to close again tonight
The start of another round of overnight closures tonight on Highway 90 as work continues to build the Coast Transit Authority tram, pedestrian, and bicycle bridge. That will eventually link the Mississippi Aquarium with Jones Park. Crews have been installing girders and supports for the bridge which requires them to...
wxxv25.com
Family holds vigil to remember children lost in Gulfport apartment fire
A vigil was held over the weekend at the William Bell complex to remember the two young children whose lives were tragically lost in last week’s fire. Family, friends, and many in the Gaston Point community gathered to remember the lives of four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey and six-year-old Vashun Viverette, who both died last Wednesday due to smoke inhalation.
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
wxxv25.com
Gautier man charged after allegedly choking a woman
A Gautier man is behind bars, arrested after he allegedly choked a woman he has a relationship with. Gautier Police Chief David Bever said 30-year-old Ladarius McCleod was arrested yesterday and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. He was taken to the Jackson County jail. Bond has not been set.
wxxv25.com
USM baseball’s Tate Parker adjusting back to Division I ranks
Southern Miss Outfielder Tate Parker isn’t the first player to transfer in from Pearl River Community College and he certainly won’t be the last. In fact, his left field running mate Reece Ewing is another former Wildcat. But Parker is the first-ever National Champion from PRCC to join the Golden Eagles.
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian man accused of molesting child
A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
wxxv25.com
MACCC Men’s Basketball: Mississippi Gulf Coast vs. Hinds
Almost two months ago, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College men’s basketball team suffered a heart-breaking three-point defeat on the road at Hinds, but you wouldn’t have known that based on the final score of tonight’s re-match. This time, Bulldogs hosting Eagles in Perkinston, as they look...
Comments / 0