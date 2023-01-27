Read full article on original website
Related
Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop ‘watched him die,’ leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired firefighter who reviewed footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating says Nichols could have lived if the EMTs involved in the fatal traffic stop followed standard medical care practices. On January 7, two EMTs arrived as Tyre Nichols was leaning up against a police car. He had been beaten, bloodied, and handcuffed […]
wbrc.com
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
SCSO: Two arrested after woman beaten, forced to drink antifreeze
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is recovering after being beaten for hours, kidnapped, forced to drink antifreeze, and robbed. The victim identified her boyfriend 22-year-old Tobie Hurd and 21-year-old Jacob Duboise as the men who held her at gunpoint. Dubois has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated […]
16-year-old charged after West Collierville Middle School threat
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old from Memphis is facing charges in a threat after West Collierville Middle School was evacuated Monday morning. The juvenile was charged through the Shelby County Juvenile Court with “charges related to terrorist threats,” the Collierville Police Department said in a statement. A...
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. The video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest has now been seen across the nation and world. Video shows […]
Tennessee NAACP pushes for law enforcement reform after the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The memory of Tyre Nichols is sparking the demand for change in Memphis and across America. Following the release Friday of the video footage from the January 7th traffic stop, Tennessee members of the NAACP laid out their goals for law enforcement policy reform. “We are...
Memphis police looking for suspects of Winchester Game Xchange burglary
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, a white pickup truck backed into the front door of the Game Xchange video game store on Winchester Road and about 15 people proceeded to steal laptops, gaming consoles, iPads, action figures and more, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). This all took...
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
Three Memphis Fire Department employees fired as Tyre Nichols' death investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired as the investigation continues into the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD leaders said EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the driver of Engine 55, have been terminated for violating “numerous MFD Policies and Protocols."
Woman shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return. Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said her boyfriend told...
Suspects ram into liquor store with truck, steal cases of liquor, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of thieves stole several cases of liquor early Saturday morning. On Jan. 28 at 12:20 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary at Bud and Hal’s Liquor, on South Plaza Drive. When officers arrived, the business side door was rammed, and the store...
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrations across the City of Memphis peacefully continued in honor of Tyre Nichols Sunday. Many gathered at the Ridgeway Station in Hickory Hill. The group is demanding more transparency from Memphis Police and other agencies. Protest organizer Jennifer Cain said, "They gave us the 5 black...
actionnews5.com
Woman critical after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0