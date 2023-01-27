ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop ‘watched him die,’ leaders say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired firefighter who reviewed footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating says Nichols could have lived if the EMTs involved in the fatal traffic stop followed standard medical care practices. On January 7, two EMTs arrived as Tyre Nichols was leaning up against a police car. He had been beaten, bloodied, and handcuffed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wbrc.com

Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

SCSO: Two arrested after woman beaten, forced to drink antifreeze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is recovering after being beaten for hours, kidnapped, forced to drink antifreeze, and robbed. The victim identified her boyfriend 22-year-old Tobie Hurd and 21-year-old Jacob Duboise as the men who held her at gunpoint. Dubois has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating.  The video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest has now been seen across the nation and world. Video shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrations across the City of Memphis peacefully continued in honor of Tyre Nichols Sunday. Many gathered at the Ridgeway Station in Hickory Hill. The group is demanding more transparency from Memphis Police and other agencies. Protest organizer Jennifer Cain said, "They gave us the 5 black...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman critical after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
