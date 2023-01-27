A fitting end to January unfolded last night in Assembly Hall as Chris Holtmann's basketball Buckeyes collapsed at the end of the first half en route to a 16-point loss. The defeat dropped Ohio State to 2-7 for the month, marking the program's second-worst January since Holtmann took over ahead of the 2017-18 season. While the January Swoon talk has surrounded Holtmann for years now, the fact is his previous two squads went a combined 11-5 in January. The angst actually comes from years two and three of his stewardship when the Buckeyes went a combined 3-11 in the dreaded month.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO