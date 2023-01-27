Read full article on original website
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Basketball Plummets to No. 10 in Latest AP Poll Following Three-Game Skid
When Ohio State checked in at No. 2 in the AP Poll two weeks ago, it tied the program record for the best ranking in history. However, the Buckeyes didn't hold that spot for very long. On Monday, Ohio State plummeted to No. 10 in the rankings amid a three-game losing streak.
Eleven Warriors
Men’s and Women’s Tennis Head to ITA Indoor National Championships, Women’s Hockey Sweeps Minnesota State and Swim and Dive Win the Tim Welsh Classic
Ohio State’s Olympic sports turned in a great week to wrap up the month of January. In this edition of Around the Oval, Eleven Warriors' one-stop shop for coverage of Ohio State's Olympic sports programs, we offer a rundown of the past seven days for men’s and women’s tennis, women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s swim and dive and some news and notes on several other teams.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis is a Home Run Hire, Ohio State Basketball is in Shambles and Being a Buckeye Football Player Looks Fun
Don't look now, but it's almost February. That means Ohio State's spring practices are getting closer and closer. A HOME RUN HIRE. Before the weekend started on Friday, Ohio State football announced former linebacker James Laurinaitis would return to the program as a graduate assistant – news that put a massive smile on my face.
Eleven Warriors
Anatomy of a 2-7 January for Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes
A fitting end to January unfolded last night in Assembly Hall as Chris Holtmann's basketball Buckeyes collapsed at the end of the first half en route to a 16-point loss. The defeat dropped Ohio State to 2-7 for the month, marking the program's second-worst January since Holtmann took over ahead of the 2017-18 season. While the January Swoon talk has surrounded Holtmann for years now, the fact is his previous two squads went a combined 11-5 in January. The angst actually comes from years two and three of his stewardship when the Buckeyes went a combined 3-11 in the dreaded month.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says It's "Hard Not to Be Disappointed" in Ohio State's Recent Results, Wants to Finish Regular Season "In A Way We Feel Good About"
Chris Holtmann isn't hiding his disappointment in Ohio State's 3-7 record through the first 10 Big Ten games. The Buckeyes started their conference schedule with back-to-back wins over league opponents, but have gone 1-7 in the Big Ten since then. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Ohio State sits in 12th place in the conference standings on the heels of a 2-7 stretch through January.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Surrenders 15-0 Run in Calamitous End to First Half As the Buckeyes Suffer Their Most Lopsided Loss of the Season
Felix Okpara stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to put Ohio State ahead at Assembly Hall. Only 3:56 remained – in the first half. Even in a tight game in which the Bloomington crowd hung on every possession, it hardly felt like a potential inflection point. But in retrospect, that’s exactly what it was. Not so much Okpara’s two missed free throws specifically, but everything that followed.
Eleven Warriors
Indiana Ignites Late in the First Half, Buries Buckeyes 86-70 At Assembly Hall
Ohio State closed out its January slate the same way it spent most of the month. Losing to a Big Ten opponent. The Buckeyes fell to 2-7 since the start of the new year with an 86-70 loss to Indiana in Assembly Hall Saturday. Things were razor-close until the final 3:31 of the first half, at which point Indiana embarked on a game-changing 15-0 run to close the period. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 20 points in the first half alone as Indiana went to intermission up 16 on Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Will Need First Win At Assembly Hall in Four Seasons to Halt Hoosier Hot Streak in Indiana
Ohio State and Indiana are trending in opposite directions. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven as they’ve sunk to 12th place in the Big Ten. They now sit just two games above .500. Indiana suffered a three-game skid to start January but has subsequently turned things around to rattle off four straight wins as Trayce Jackson-Davis has seemingly taken his game to new heights.
Eleven Warriors
Ole Miss Transfer Cornerback Davison Igbinosun Makes Official Visit to Ohio State, 2025 CB Chuck McDonald Picks Up OSU Offer
Ohio State hosted a coveted transfer portal target in the secondary on an official visit last weekend, as Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun made the trek to Columbus. Per his social media accounts, Igbinosun seemingly enjoyed himself on his visit. Igbinosun also visited Michigan this weekend following his OSU...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
