Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women’s tennis splits matches in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Friday afternoon, defeating Lewis-Clark State 4-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Boise State. Against LC State, the Bobcats captured the opening doubles point, sweeping all three matches led by its No. 1...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped

BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Billings’ High Schools

Billings is home to several high-quality high schools that offer students a wide range of academic and extracurricular options. One of the top schools in the area is Billings West High School, which has a diverse student body and a focus on preparing students for college and careers. The school offers Advanced Placement (AP) courses in a variety of subjects, as well as honors classes and a strong athletics program. In addition, West High has a thriving music program, with several choirs and bands, and a thriving theater program.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Yikes! Gas prices go up!

Just about every major gas distributor in Billings and surrounding areas, has raised their price per gallon of gasoline. According to Gasbuddy.com, Conoco, Philips 66 and , Cenex are all selling a gallon for $3.18. The cheapest gas we could find was at Costco. Since Monday, the national average for...
BILLINGS, MT

