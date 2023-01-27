Read full article on original website
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
406mtsports.com
First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women’s tennis splits matches in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Friday afternoon, defeating Lewis-Clark State 4-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Boise State. Against LC State, the Bobcats captured the opening doubles point, sweeping all three matches led by its No. 1...
406mtsports.com
Rocky men's hoops snaps six-game losing run with victory over Montana Western
BILLINGS — Maxim Stephens scored a game-high 25 points as Rocky Mountain College's men's basketball team ended a six-game losing streak with an 82-69 win over Montana Western on Saturday at the Fortin Center. The New Zealander was 6-for-12 shooting from the field but got the majority of his...
406mtsports.com
Brynley Fitzgerald scores 30 in Montana Western's win over Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Brynley Fitzgerald crossed the 30-point barrier for the third time this season as Montana Western's women's basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College by an 83-73 scoreline on Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center. Fitzgerald, a senior who plays for her hometown college in Dillon, scored 30 as...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped
BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
406mtsports.com
That's the point: Layla Baumann's role change helps keep No. 1 Billings West chugging along
BILLINGS — Layla Baumann figures she’s 100% back health-wise from a July shoulder surgery to repair a torn shoulder capsule and frayed labrum suffered when she tried to get through a screen playing summer ball. A bit out of sync, though? Yes, though the surgery on her left...
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
agupdate.com
Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers
Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
yourbigsky.com
Billings’ High Schools
Billings is home to several high-quality high schools that offer students a wide range of academic and extracurricular options. One of the top schools in the area is Billings West High School, which has a diverse student body and a focus on preparing students for college and careers. The school offers Advanced Placement (AP) courses in a variety of subjects, as well as honors classes and a strong athletics program. In addition, West High has a thriving music program, with several choirs and bands, and a thriving theater program.
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far
The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.
Billings woman shoots two men during attack outside residence
Billings police said Monday the 25-year-old woman shot the two men, ages 29 and 37, in an apparent case of self-defense.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
KULR8
Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
Railroad overpass bridge near Lavina struck by semi, repairs being made Saturday
The bridge was struck on Jan. 15--but this isn't the first time it was hit. And residents don't think it will be the last.
yourbigsky.com
Yikes! Gas prices go up!
Just about every major gas distributor in Billings and surrounding areas, has raised their price per gallon of gasoline. According to Gasbuddy.com, Conoco, Philips 66 and , Cenex are all selling a gallon for $3.18. The cheapest gas we could find was at Costco. Since Monday, the national average for...
