Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
Kait 8
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
Kait 8
Leaders speak out after watching Nichols police encounter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after the Memphis Police Department released video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by officers, protestors flooded the streets in Memphis. Leaders are speaking out against what happened across the country. Even right here in our area, the NAACP Jonesboro chapter President Shamal Carter described his thoughts after watching the video.
Kait 8
“Busload of Books” tour makes lone stop in Arkansas
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not every day that a book tour across the nation stops in a town in the Natural State. Maynard Elementary School is one of just 53 schools in the entire United States to be part of the “Busload of Books” program. Author...
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Kait 8
Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
neareport.com
Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
Kait 8
Parents worried after threat against school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media. The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.
In response to West Memphis protests, Gov. Sanders authorizes Arkansas National Guard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been many protests in response to the January 7 brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, the man killed after a Memphis traffic stop. Since then five officers have received murder charges, and there has been an outrage against police brutality happening across the country.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
Kait 8
Memphis business owners invest in Downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to Jonesboro to expand their businesses. According to multiple social media posts from Arnold Group Real Estate, the Memphis business owners purchased YESDOG and the LaTourette Building, also known as the Roots building.
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
Kait 8
Community braces for a cold plunge
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens jumped for joy in a chilly body of water. A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special Olympics in the area. This year marked the 19th year of the plunge. Skip Schalk is the director of...
KATV
Tyre Nichols protests force closure of I-40 Mississippi River bridge Saturday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police closed the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday due to protests following the release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' brutal beating during a traffic stop. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that Arkansas Highway Police would close the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge from 4...
Kait 8
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
Kait 8
Jan. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
Kait 8
Both sides of I-155 closed in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge due to mult. crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map, the blockage was reported at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E says...
Kait 8
Bridal Expo prepares brides to be
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Something new, something blue, and something used could all be found at the Bridal Expo. The 2023 Bridal Expo was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center on Sunday. The expo is held early in the year before vendors get busy...
