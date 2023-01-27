ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Leaders speak out after watching Nichols police encounter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after the Memphis Police Department released video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by officers, protestors flooded the streets in Memphis. Leaders are speaking out against what happened across the country. Even right here in our area, the NAACP Jonesboro chapter President Shamal Carter described his thoughts after watching the video.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

“Busload of Books” tour makes lone stop in Arkansas

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not every day that a book tour across the nation stops in a town in the Natural State. Maynard Elementary School is one of just 53 schools in the entire United States to be part of the “Busload of Books” program. Author...
MAYNARD, AR
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Parents worried after threat against school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media. The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.
JONESBORO, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Memphis business owners invest in Downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to Jonesboro to expand their businesses. According to multiple social media posts from Arnold Group Real Estate, the Memphis business owners purchased YESDOG and the LaTourette Building, also known as the Roots building.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Community braces for a cold plunge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens jumped for joy in a chilly body of water. A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special Olympics in the area. This year marked the 19th year of the plunge. Skip Schalk is the director of...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jan. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Highway 63 temporarily shut down

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Bridal Expo prepares brides to be

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Something new, something blue, and something used could all be found at the Bridal Expo. The 2023 Bridal Expo was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center on Sunday. The expo is held early in the year before vendors get busy...
JONESBORO, AR

