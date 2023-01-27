Read full article on original website
Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team is full of excellent student-athletes that solidify their futures in the classroom, while putting on a show on the court. When it comes to the fundamentals of basketball, Soda Rice is as crisp as it gets and by now...
Helena Bengals take bite out of Butte Bulldogs and are impressive in doing so
Don't look now but the Helena High girls basketball team has won four games in a row and on Saturday, at home against the Butte Bulldogs, the Bengals looked exactly how a contender should look. Butte came into the game 1-8 on the season. Helena was 7-3 and aiming to...
