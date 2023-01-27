Read full article on original website
Armed suspect shot by licensed gun owner during North Philadelphia incident, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a violent crime took a turn when one of the victims fought back against a 17-year-old suspect armed with a gun. Two men, ages 26 and 29, were sitting in a car on the 1800 block of North Mascher Street when then the teen opened a car door around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police: Quadruple shooting leaves 4 men injured in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Four young men were struck when several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle Saturday night. Police say the quadruple shooting took place on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 9 p.m. Four victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were placed in stable condition:. A...
Deadly shooting erupts overnight on West Philadelphia street, leaving one man dead
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a West Philadelphia shooting after it claimed the life of one victim early Sunday morning. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead when he was brought to a local hospital by private vehicle around 12:30 a.m. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
Outcry continues over brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols as protests continue into second day
UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The UDTJ organization which stands for "Understanding, Devotion, Take Action and Justice" held a small protest under the 69th Street Bridge in Upper Darby Saturday afternoon. "The sign says, ‘Black Cops Bleed Blue.’ Too often times we depend on people of color to step into...
Police: Threats made against middle school in Lansdale prompt early dismissal for students
LANSDALE, Pa. - Students at a middle school in Lansdale were dismissed early after multiple threats were made against the school. According to the police, two threats were made against Penndale Middle School on Monday. Authorities say police responded, coordinated with school officials and decided to dismiss students early. Students...
Officials: Double shooting leaves 17-year-old dead, another teen injured in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, N.J. - Officials in Cumberland County are investigating a double shooting that left a teenager dead and another teenager injured, authorities say. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton for a report of shots fired.
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
Officials: More than 100 birds, other animals rescued from unsanitary conditions on NJ property
BUENA, N.J. - Two New Jersey residents are in police custody after hundreds of animals were rescued from a property in Atlantic County. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged on January 26 with crimes related to owning and training animals for fighting.
Arrest made after man found fatally stabbed on floor of Pizza Hut in Crescentville
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly stabbing led Philadelphia police to a tragic discovery inside a Pizza Hut over the weekend. Officers were called to a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of the National Wholesale Liquidators on Orthodox Street Saturday afternoon. A short time later, a...
Two men shot in the head during deadly Saturday morning shootings, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two separate shootings erupted Saturday morning in Philadelphia, leaving two men dead. Police says the first shots were fired near a shopping plaza on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawncrest just after 6:30 a.m. A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he...
Police: Hit-and-run suspect turns himself after bicyclist killed in Olney
PHILADELPHIAnews - A suspect is now in police custody after police say he fatally struck a bicyclist and fled the scene Friday night. The bicyclist was hit by a 2005 Chevrolet at the intersection of Westford Road and Ashdale Street in Philadelphia's Olney section just after 8:30 p.m. The victim,...
Woman struck by gunfire as road rage incident erupts on Lincoln Drive in East Falls, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 29-year-old woman became the victim of a road rage incident early Saturday morning. Officers were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim around 3:30 a.m. after she arrived by private vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during...
Body found in woods near railroad tracks in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A suspicious death investigation is underway after police say a decomposed body was found in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section late Friday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Tioga Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a deceased person. A decomposed body was found in...
Weather Authority: Monday to be last mild day ahead of wintry, cold week
PHILADELPHIA - Weather has been kind to Eagles fans celebrating last night - and still today - but it won't last long!. Monday is expected to be another mild winter day with temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds all day as a sprinkle or...
Weather Authority: Wintry mix of wet weather expected Tuesday as we end January with a seasonable chill
PHILADELPHIA - The week started off with some above-average temperatures as Monday lingered in the low to mid 50s. But, as we move into the final day of January, temperatures are expected to feel a bit more wintry. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s, as clouds are expected to...
Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday brings temperatures back to the 50s ahead of Eagles game
PHILADELPHIA - This weekend is starting off on a good note with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures!. The sun is out all day Saturday as temperatures climb into the 50s, which FOX 29's Scott Williams says is above average for this wintry time of year!. Those unseasonable temperatures will stick...
