BUENA, N.J. - Two New Jersey residents are in police custody after hundreds of animals were rescued from a property in Atlantic County. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged on January 26 with crimes related to owning and training animals for fighting.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO