Police: Quadruple shooting leaves 4 men injured in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA - Four young men were struck when several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle Saturday night. Police say the quadruple shooting took place on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 9 p.m. Four victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were placed in stable condition:. A...
Officials: More than 100 birds, other animals rescued from unsanitary conditions on NJ property

BUENA, N.J. - Two New Jersey residents are in police custody after hundreds of animals were rescued from a property in Atlantic County. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged on January 26 with crimes related to owning and training animals for fighting.
