CHURCH DARTBALL: Our Saviors Vikings runs record to 31-5

BELOIT—Our Saviors Vikings ran its record to 31-5 and holds a 4.5-game lead in the Beloit Church Dartball League over the St. John Jets (26-9).

R.O.L. Lightning (24-11) is in third place, 6.5 games behind and the Trinity Eagles (22-13) are in fourth, 8.5 back.

• STANDINGS: Our Saviors Vikings (31-5), St. John Jets (26-9), R.O.L. Lightning (24-11), Trinity Eagles (22-13), Good Shepherd Chiefs (21-15), Our Saviors Trolls (16-20), Faith Flyers (11-24), Christ Lutheran Pelicans (11-25), Sun Valley Heat (9-27), Messiah Thunder (7-29).

• JAN. 24 RESULTS: Faith Flyers 0-2-9 at R.O.L:. Lightning 1-3-9; Good Shepherd Chiefs 1-0-4 at St. John Jets 11-9-2; Messiah Thunder 0-0-0 at Our Saviors Trolls 2-2-1; Our Saviors Vikings 11-0-12 at Trinity Eagles 1-3-9; Sun Valley Heat 0-0-0 at Christ Lutheran Pelicans 1-1-1.