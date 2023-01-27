ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The story of the slogan: How WGN became ‘Chicago’s Very Own’

By Kevin Doellman, Mike Lowe
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqIbQ_0kSuIBqU00

As WGN TV celebrates 75 years, we’re looking back with a series of stories on the history and the memories

CHICAGO — Sometimes the best ideas are so simple, they can fit on the back of a napkin. Chicago advertising legend Mike Waterkotte has the proof.

“I remember sitting at a bar with a napkin,” Waterkotte said. “It was after work, and I was with a buddy of mine, Rino Libertore.”

It was 1984 and the two were working for Eisaman, Johns, and Laws, an advertising agency in Chicago and had just landed a new account: WGN-TV.

While sipping a margarita at Su Casa Mexican Restaurant at 49 East Ontario Street in the Loop, Waterkotte jotted down four ideas for a new Channel 9 slogan.

  • “Only the best.”
  • “Here, there, everywhere.
  • “Chicago’s Own.”
  • “Chicago’s Very Own.”

WGN-TV’s staff announcers had referred to Channel 9 as ‘Chicago’s Own’ during legal station ID announcements for some time. Pete Marino, who was the WGN creative services director planted the seed.

‘Our adventure into television’: WGN-TV at the dawn of a new era

“He was looking back in the archives, and he said there was something here called Chicago’s Own,” Waterkotte said. “He said, ‘That’s kind of interesting. Has a ring to it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but it sounds a little cold, or sounds like a slogan.’”

On that napkin, Waterkotte added one important word: “Very.”

“I was like, ‘That’s it,’”  Liberatore said. “When you say something is your very own, it’s special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MSKB_0kSuIBqU00
Rino Libertore talking to Mike Lowe

Liberatore, who was one of the agency’s creative directors said the four-letter adverb intensified the idea of ownership – emphasizing that WGN belongs to Chicago, and no place else.

“Something that’s your own is kind of, you know, a little bit ordinary,” Liberatore said. “But something that’s your very own is something that you hold close to you. It’s special, and that – it seems like such a subtle little thing – but that turned the notch.”

The team was off and running, thanks in part, to the margaritas.

“I’m not proposing that people go to a bar to come up with ideas, but it was after work, and it was time to go get a beer or a cocktail and low and behold the juice at Su Casa worked,” Waterkotte said.

Chicago’s Very Own was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mdnvw_0kSuIBqU00

In 1984, Waterkotte – then the creative director of Eisaman, Johns, and Laws – was working on couple of other memorable projects, including Michael Jordan’s first ever TV commercial for the Chevy Blazer, and the “Black and Blues Brothers” promotional poster featuring the Chicago Bears offensive line, also for Chevrolet.

“The Black and Blues Brothers poster we did October of 1984, and we still claim credit for them winning the Super Bowl (in the 1985 season),” Waterkotte said. “If it wasn’t for that poster, I don’t know where they’d have been.”

But it was the idea on that napkin that became the most successful image campaign in the history of local television.

From Bozo to Bozos: Robin Baumgarten’s Lifetime of WGN ‘Disappointments’

Prior to the campaign, the station’s slogan for news was “WGN, oh what a good friend” and for children’s programs like Bozo, it had been, “Hold that smile.”

WGN wanted something more memorable that could be used across all station programming – from entertainment to news and sports.

Waterkotte was 32-years-old and had come from Pittsburgh with a sense of humor, and the memory of successful image campaign for KDKA Radio, “Pittsburgh, someplace special.”

Holding a poster of the ‘”someplace special” campaign, Waterkotte said, “This might have been the impetus of Chicago’s Very Own. It was a way to show pride in the city. And it kind of informed me 20 years later that that worked. There seemed to be something that got to your gut. Pride in your city, or the station took pride in your city.”

“Chicago’s Very Own” had that same kind of feel but needed a little more soul – especially for the on-air jingle.

“We talked, and he said, ‘It would really be good if we could get like a Lou Rawls sound alike?’” Waterkotte said. “Rino said, ‘Well, why don’t we get Lou Rawls?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19T5SB_0kSuIBqU00
Pete Marino (left) Lou Rawls (middle), Mike Waterkotte (right) at he recording studio.

The Chicago-born soul singer with a velvet baritone and three Grammy Awards agreed to record the new WGN theme song, for $25,000 and travel expenses.

“They paid him for that, which at the time, I thought was ‘wow!” Waterkotte said. “At that time, he was doing Budweiser — big name stuff.”

They recorded the “Chicago’s Very Own” song in just 15 minutes in a Gold Coast recording studio.

For WGN employees, it became a responsibility and a mission statement.

Chicago’s ‘Jack of all Trades’ Brickhouse was the face of WGN-TV for five decades

“So, it worked internally, and it worked externally.” Waterkotte said. “So, the audience felt like, ‘Yeah, that’s where we can go if we really want to find out what’s going on in town.’”

The audience knew it was true. WGN had covered sports and news, and produced beloved children’s and family programs for decades.

More Coverage: WGN Celebrates 75 Years

“The slogan, I think certainly fits,” said Jack Brickhouse , the voice of the Cubs, Sox, and Bulls on WGN-TV for parts of five decades. “Because, after all, we are locally owned. We don’t take orders from New York or L.A., and we’re a 50,000-watt clear channel station. And we have always, always emphasized public service.”

“It really epitomizes what the station is – it is Chicago’s Very Own,” longtime director Steve Novak said. “It is Chicago’s Very Own. You think of the other stations in the market, and yes, they’re good television stations, but when you think of Chicago, you think of Channel 9.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

What time is the Chicago Mayoral Forum?

CHICAGO — All nine candidates for Mayor of Chicago will face off Tuesday, Jan. 31 on WGN-TV for the Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum taking place 7-8:30 p.m. live from Steinmetz College Prep. The forum can be watched in real-time, and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year

CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation.  Witnesses immediately called 911.  “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sunday marks 10th anniversary of Hadiya Pendleton’s death

CHICAGO — It was 10 years ago Sunday that 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton lost her life, shot and killed in a park in Kenwood, a few days after performing with her high school band at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. Cleopatra Crowley-Pendleton, Hadiya’s mother, said a day like Sunday is a yearly chance for their family […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Final cut: Beloved barber shop in Daley Center closing it’s doors

CHICAGO —A barber shop which has called the Daley Center home for decades is closing its doors Tuesday. John Angileri operates John Angileri’s Barber Salon. He says covid and the rising cost of rent makes it too hard to continue. WGN News photojournalist Patrick Parmenter takes us inside for one final cut and conversation.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 Chicago-area women among 3 dead in shooting near Beverly Hills

Two women from the Chicago area were among three people fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning at a short-term rental home near Beverly Hills. The victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WGN News

Former Blackhawk Bobby ‘The Golden Jet’ Hull dies at 84

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84. Hull is the Blackawks’ all-time leading scorer. “The Golden Jet” helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup title in 1961. He is considered one of the best hockey players of all-time with 1,170 career points and over 600 goals. Early […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Men honored for saving Chicago-area teacher’s life

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Two men were honored as heroes Sunday at a CPR class in Deerfield for helping save a teacher’s life months ago. For Steve Farber, a math teacher at Glenbrook South, this type of training is the reason he is here today. In October, his heart stopped on the court while playing paddle […]
DEERFIELD, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, shot in hand in West Pullman drive-by

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the hand in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to police reports, the boy was sitting on the passenger’s side in a car at the 100 block of West 127th Street on Saturday around 1:48 a.m. when someone in a grey sedan fired […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago, Cook County drops to low COVID-19 community level

CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County moved into the Low COVID-19 Community Level, a first since last year, according to the latest data from the CDC. New local COVID-19 hospital admissions dropped below the threshold of 10 per 100,000 over seven days for the first time since mid-November of 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lunar New Year parade takes place in Chinatown

CHICAGO — Thousands lined the streets of Chinatown for the annual Lunar New Year parade Sunday afternoon. “It’s about getting your year off to an auspicious start and doing all of the things to bring in luck and happiness and prosperity,” said 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee of the celebration. The parade started around 1 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois Works Grant gets an expansion

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced an expansion to the Illinois Works Grant on Friday. The event took place at St. Augustine College in Chicago. The school is, “rooted in a bilingual environment to help students from all walks of life overcome the obstacles and challenges that prevent them from academic and career success,” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit

CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue.  That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy