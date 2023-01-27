Found family is the best trope, and that is a hill I will die on. Occasionally, my sister and I play this game where we go back and forth discussing different metaphorical hills we would die on, things that we would defend against anyone to the absolute end. We talk about singers, items of clothing, movies, TV shows and seasons of certain TV shows until finally, we reach books, which upon one occasion prompted me to give perhaps the coldest take possible by declaring that I would take a bullet to the heart for the “Six of Crows” duology. Maybe that’s a little dramatic, but the love I felt for those books when I read them for the first time makes that declaration feel reasonable.

1 DAY AGO