Greenville, SC

gsabusiness.com

Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg

Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Housing Fund purchases Century Plaza Apartments for $31M

Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods across Greenville’s diverse communities, has purchased Century Plaza Apartments for $31 million, the organization announced Jan. 30. The 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood was purchased in partnership with Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP and...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

South Greenville fatality – August Road

Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s little-known landmarks

Even longtime residents of Greenville may not know about all of the historic places around Downtown. John Nolan, owner of Greenville History Tours, stops by Access Carolina to talk about his tours, and the stories behind three little-known landmarks. You can learn more about Greenville History Tours by calling 866-246-2099....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County joins millions across the country to hold a vigil in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Uber offering Clemson students ride discount

Big Dave Eats gives his review on The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Celebrating National Girl and Women in Sports Day

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Beam raising at Mission Hospital...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Missing Woman

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate organization holds rally for Tyre Nichols

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate organization joined millions across the country to hold a rally in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Violent Images and Trauma

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees

A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property

In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Missing Teen

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

