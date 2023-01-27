Read full article on original website
Peace Center economic impact estimated at $1.1 billion in SC
The Peace Center in Greenville had an astounding economic impact of just over $1 billion for South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Housing Fund purchases Century Plaza Apartments for $31M
Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods across Greenville’s diverse communities, has purchased Century Plaza Apartments for $31 million, the organization announced Jan. 30. The 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood was purchased in partnership with Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP and...
thejournalonline.com
South Greenville fatality – August Road
Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s little-known landmarks
Even longtime residents of Greenville may not know about all of the historic places around Downtown. John Nolan, owner of Greenville History Tours, stops by Access Carolina to talk about his tours, and the stories behind three little-known landmarks. You can learn more about Greenville History Tours by calling 866-246-2099....
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County joins millions across the country to hold a vigil in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
FOX Carolina
Uber offering Clemson students ride discount
Big Dave Eats gives his review on The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home. AG Wilson statement on Heartbeat bill. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson made the statement Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Celebrating National Girl and Women in Sports Day
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson made the statement Monday morning. Multiple found dead inside Upstate home. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Beam raising at Mission Hospital...
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Missing Woman
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
FOX Carolina
Upstate organization holds rally for Tyre Nichols
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate organization joined millions across the country to hold a rally in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina
Violent Images and Trauma
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Greenville County Missing Teen. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In Greenville County the search is on...
FOX Carolina
What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case. While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the...
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property
In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Missing Teen
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
