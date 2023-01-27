Read full article on original website
Boomer Powers
3d ago
is it safe to say now, they CANT DRIVE!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 cops need to start pulling them over n give them tickets! it's BS 🤷
Animal control recovers more than 20 rabbits from Toms River home
Authorities say officials found more than 20 rabbits living in unsafe conditions on the property of a Toms River home.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Authorities Remove Numerous Animals From Toms River Home [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating after dozens of animals – said to be rabbits – were reportedly found at a home in Toms River. Police, the fire department, Animal Control and Berkley Hazmat Team are on scene. Witnesses on scene saw Hazmat team members gear up and walk to a...
VA Clinic Likely To Be Named After Toms River Hero
TOMS RIVER – How does the Leonard G. “Bud” Lomell Outpatient Clinic sound? Local officials feel that it’s a pretty good bet that the new facility being built will be named after the World War II hero from Toms River. The official address is 1051 Hooper...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
iheart.com
Late-night fire under investigation in Plainfield Township
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A late-Sunday fire on Plainfield Avenue near Coit in remains under investigation. It was reportedly in a mixed use building. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Holmdel, NJ cops in tense, hours-long armed standoff
🚔 Domestic dispute leads to hours-long standoff with a Holmdel man and police. 🚔 Standoff escalates when Holmdel man gets firearm. 🚔 Holmdel man facing charges following arrest stemming from standoff with child in the house. An investigation continues following an hours-long armed standoff that went deep...
32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County
BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
lnnnews.com
Toms River Council Bids Farewell to Planner Dave Roberts
Toms River Council honored town planner Dave Roberts on his retirement. Roberts was instrumental in much of the Toms River downtown redevelopment as well as the current VA center project which has been years in the making. Roberts has been with Toms River for 6 years. "This is an extraordinary community," Roberts said, adding that he thought he understood Toms River before working at the township because he used to drive through daily on his work commute. "I couldn't have asked to be in a better place," he concluded.
22 Rabbits Plucked From Jersey Shore Backyard
Too soon for Punxsutawney Phil.Instead, Toms River police plucked 22 rabbits from a backyard and shed.On Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer James Colline responded to Harrison Road on a referral from Toms River Animal Control.Colline checked the property and found the rabbits on the property.D…
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Authorities remove numerous animals reportedly being illegally held at a local home [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating after dozens of animals – said to be rabbits – were reportedly found at a home in Toms River. Police, the fire department and Berkley Hazmat Team are on scene. A TLS reporter on scene saw Hazmat team members dress up and walk to a...
Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department. One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel. The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Dates For Ocean County’s Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Announced For 2023
The Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program is scheduled to kick off its collection dates for 2023 on March 26 in Lakewood. Sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program is available to Ocean County residents through the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management.
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
tapinto.net
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced on Monday.
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore
LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
