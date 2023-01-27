Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 LinesBR RogersBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Photos: Girls’ basketball team wins in convincing fashion over Rockport
IPSWICH — The IHS girls’ varsity basketball team finished their game on Friday night with a commanding victory against the Rockport Vikings, winning 55-16. The home game saw the Tigers start off strong, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, while the Vikings only scored five. In the second quarter, Ipswich continued their dominance and scored an additional 18 points.
thelocalne.ws
Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest
IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date is February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, the Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
thelocalne.ws
Bookworm Cafe to host local authors in Rowley
ROWLEY— Local authors will be sharing and discussing their work with the public on Saturday, February 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rowley. Throughout the day, wildlife photographer Katherine Davis will hold a children’s corner, sharing animal photos and stories. Davis...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Southbound Ipswich scofflaws abound
It is essentially impossible to track or contain criminal behavior in Ipswich, and thus it has always been. At least since 1687, when Rev. John Wise went to prison for refusing to pay British-imposed taxes, Ipswich has been home to innumerable lawbreakers. People roaring past Doyon at 25 mph when...
thelocalne.ws
New episode of Captain Rick’s Adventures to air; plus ICAM program schedule Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2023
A new episode of Captain Rick’s Adventures, “Fishing with The Boys,” featuring Ashton and Frankie Lombart. Also part of this episode Captain Rick makes fish sandwiches with his mom. You can watch this episode on ICAM Channels Comcast 9 and Verizon 33. ICAM Public Channel. Comcast Ch....
thelocalne.ws
Joonho Park at Gloucester Meetinghouse
GLOUCESTER — Korean organ virtuoso Joohno Park will perform a selection of masterworks at the Gloucester Meetinghouse on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performing on the Meetinghouse’s 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ, Park has selected works by composers that will illustrate the tone, colors and sonorities of the instrument.
thelocalne.ws
Nick Kayata selected as Ipswich representative in Project 351
IPSWICH — He was a quiet leader in his classroom, but now he is standing amongst the changemakers of Massachusetts. Joining other eighth-graders from around the commonwealth, Nick Kayata is rising to the challenge. Each year, Ipswich Middle School sends one student representative to Project 351 to join others...
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log January 16 to 22, 2023
5:19 a.m. Fire department called out to Cumberland Farms on Central Street. 10:44 a.m. Fire department called out to Skillman Services on South Main Street for a carbon dioxide alarm. 11:02 a.m. 911 misdial from Summer Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 11:21 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley to designate 132.35 acres for MBTA zoning
ROWLEY — The town will nominate two areas totalling 132.35 acres in area in its bid to comply with a state mandate to allow more dense housing by right. Known as the MBTA Communities law, the state now requires communities to create a zoning district of at least 50 acres allowing multi-family housing of at least 15 units per acre.
Comments / 0