wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
41nbc.com
Join the conversation: ‘On the Table’ returns to Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced Monday the return of the community-driven On the Table. On the Table, set to start March 27, aims to bring residents together to discuss the needs and priorities of their community through conversation and discussion. Spanning 21 counties...
41nbc.com
Events set to highlight Rosa Parks, Black History Month in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two events are happening in Macon this week to kick off Black History Month. Friends of the Rosa Parks Square committee is holding a Black History Month Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event starts at 11:00 at Rosa Parks Square on First Street Lane in downtown Macon.
'Noticeably improper police action': Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence in Tyre Nichols case
MACON, Ga. — As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia. "It broke every rule, it broke every policy, every procedure of any law enforcement agency of the United States," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.
mercer.edu
Pearlie Toliver, who helped integrate Mercer, to deliver 2023 Founders’ Day address
Alumna Pearlie Toliver, who was among Mercer University’s first Black female students, will give the 2023 Founders’ Day address at 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 1 in Willingham Auditorium on the Macon campus. Every year on Founders’ Day, a Mercerian is asked to return to campus to share his...
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
41nbc.com
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
41nbc.com
Local middle school students receive $10,000 toward college education
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Hutchings College and Career Academy students are proud recipients of the REACH Georgia scholarship. This scholarship will provide $10,000 toward each student’s college of choice in Georgia to help finance their education and mitigate financial burden. Parent Raquel Redding expressed her excitement about...
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
Leaders in Washington County to host another ‘stop the violence’ rally
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ we want them to take away and know that they can trust in the law enforcement and that they have a friend trust in the pastors and the leaders in Washington county” said Rev. Carl Williams/ Pastor, Middle Hill Baptist Church. Multiple churches throughout Washington County are working to make sure neighborhoods stay […]
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WMAZ
Central Lady Chargers find support in Macon church
The Lady Chargers don't need much help from anybody. But still, support is just what they've got this season -- and it comes from what might be an unexpected source.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a car chase through Bibb and Wilkinson counties. The chase began in east Macon and continued along Highway 57. Spike strips stopped the car near McIntyre, at which point it rolled off the roadway. The man then fled on foot but was arrested.
'Would take a load off their shoulders': People in Milledgeville say they need more affordable housing
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp emphasized the importance of rural affordable housing. He announced a Rural Workforce Housing Fund to make sure folks have a place to live. “Transformational projects, good-paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren't options for hardworking Georgians to...
Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April
MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
Two workers killed in Warren County mining accident
Two employees of Piedmont Mining, LLC died in an accident at a mining location in Warren County.
mercer.edu
What should I do when a health issue disrupts my classes? | Ask Kelly
I just began my junior year and was told recently that I am going to need surgery soon for an issue I have been having. The recovery period for this surgery is approximately three weeks, and I’m already past the drop/add period. What do I need to do to ensure I won’t fall behind or fail this semester?
baldwin2k.com
Sheriff Massee sounds off on Tyre Nichols incident
Like many sheriffs around the country, Baldwin County's Bill Massee broke the "blue wall of silence" back in the spring of 2020 following the George Floyd murder. Wrote Massee at the time:. It doesn't matter why he was arrested nor what crime he is accused of committing. It doesn't matter...
