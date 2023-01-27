Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Lady Hornets Complete Season Sweep of Hillcats with 68-43 Win
Three Lady Hornets reached double figures as Emporia State defeated Rogers State 68-43 on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium. Emporia State began the game on a 13-4 run that lasted nearly seven minutes which was capped by a Kylee Scheer three to give the Lady Hornets a nine-point lead. The Lady Hornets led the Hillcats 15-8 through the first quarter as Emporia State limited Rogers State to just four field goals in the opening period.
Emporia gazette.com
Lebo girls, Olpe boys secure Lyon County League Tournament championships
It was championship night at the 102nd Lyon County League Tournament Saturday, motivation enough for the Lebo Lady Wolves and Olpe Lady Eagles to get after it on the court at White Auditorium. But Lebo was the No. 1 seed for a reason, as the Lady Wolves took home the...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys wrestling takes third at Chanute, girls ninth at Junction City
The Emporia High School wrestling teams were in action on Saturday. The boys finished third at the SEK Invitational in Chanute with 150 points, just one point behind runner-up Shawnee-Mill Valley. Augusta won the event with 185 points.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys swim finishes sixth on Senior Day
The Emporia High School boys swim and dive team took sixth at its final home meet of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans finished with 238.5 team points. Manhattan won the event with 388 points.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County League Tourney underway, Madison girls and boys advance to semi-finals
Both Madison teams made quick and easy work of their first-round opponents at the 102nd annual Lyon County League Tournament being held at White Auditorium in Emporia. The No. 4 girls kicked the tournament off on Monday at 4:00 as they took on the No. 6 ranked SCC Titans. The first match-up with the Titans earlier in the season was a close contest until the Bulldogs finally pulled away in the final quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
Area school sports roundup – Lyon County League Tournament Jan. 27
Semi-championship night arrived at the Lyon County League basketball tournament Friday, and Lebo High School, Olpe High School and Madison High School were well represented.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County sports roundup – Jan. 28
Bulldog wrestlers and hoopsters had a successful week, logging wins on the hardwood and mat. Chase County basketball reset after last week’s league tournament, as the wrestling program continued its steady progress. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs dismantled Peabody High School 58-16, exercising some of their Flint Hills League Shootout...
Emporia gazette.com
Late-night blackout across Chase County
At least it happened after the football game ended. Much of Chase County was without electric power for close to two hours Sunday night. About 730 customers lost service shortly before 10 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
William F. Cook
William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95. William was born on April 22, 1927 in Lyon County, Kansas the son of Jerry F. and Clara Elizabeth Wagner Cook. He married Billie J. Bruce on February 3, 1952 in Appleton, Missouri. They later divorced.
Emporia gazette.com
Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia
The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
Emporia gazette.com
'Abstractive' reception coming Friday at EAC
The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for "Abstractive," a collection of paintings by Wichita-based artist Jamie Briggeman, this week. The reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Trusler Gallery located at 815 Commercial St. According to a written...
Emporia gazette.com
Cause of East Emporia fire undetermined
A house in east Emporia received minimal damage after a Saturday night fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, first responders were dispatched to 818 Sylvan St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, moderate smoke and flames were noted coming from the rear of the structure.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Arts Council to present ‘Malevo'
Malevo, an all-male Argentine folk dance group, is coming to the Emporia Arts Council. The performance will be held at the Emporia Granada Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $12.50 per youth. Purchase tickets online at emporiaksarts.org/performingarts or at...
Emporia gazette.com
Library celebrates National Puzzle Day
Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy. “This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize...
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Chamber annual meeting celebrates local business, tourism
It was all about the value tourism adds to the local economy at Saturday’s Chase County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Chamber Executive Director Toni Schneider hosted an engaged group of civic-minded citizens and special guest speaker Bridgette Jobe, Director of Kansas Tourism, for the luncheon event. “I love...
Emporia gazette.com
Two arrested for Cedar Point school theft
Two people were under arrest Sunday on charges of stealing items from the old Cedar Point school in western Chase County. They also face drug charges. Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman reported Sunday that the suspects entered the building shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday wearing “all black” and carrying flashlights. One Facebook report claimed the suspects carried a box of items.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU grows community through Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Dinner
“What better way than breaking bread together to grow community?” was the rhetorical question posed by ESU Director of Diversity Programs Mike Torres at Wednesday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Dinner. A diverse group gathered in the Skyline Room at the Emporia State University Memorial Union for a...
Emporia gazette.com
KBI searches for Cervantes
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Lyon County man who has been missing since last week. Jossue Cervantes-Medina, 22, was last seen last Wednesday. He’s described as white with black hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. The KBI had no photo of...
Emporia gazette.com
FFA Booster Club receives approval from school board, launches campaign to raise money for ag building
After many years of talks between community members and school board members about the possibility of constructing an Ag building, it appears that the dream is finally becoming a reality. Madison FFA Booster Club member, Greg Davis gave a very detailed overview of the long awaited Ag building project that...
Comments / 0