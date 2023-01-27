Read full article on original website
KTVZ
‘Housing to Thrive’ aims to link C.O. housing professionals with struggling residents in need of support
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thrive Central Oregon has created a new partnership program, beginning with its founding partner, Woodhill Homes. The program, Housing to Thrive, is geared toward bringing together housing professionals (Realtors, brokerages, builders and developers) and residents of our communities who are struggling with accessing or maintaining housing.
KTVZ
Pacific Power makes more than $2 million in Electric Mobility Grants to expand Oregon EV access
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Pacific Power recently awarded more than $2 million to 18 cities, small towns, community colleges and nonprofits throughout the state for projects that will connect more Oregonians to the cost-saving, clean-air benefits of electric vehicles and electric mobility — including residents of underserved and rural communities that Pacific Power serves.
