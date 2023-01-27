Read full article on original website
opb.org
Farmers, gardeners collaborate on dry farming in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will convene on Feb. 8 to discuss dry farming techniques and the results from trials using the method. Dry farming employs techniques like utilizing moisture stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. We learn more about how dry farming is used in Western Oregon from Amy Garrett, the board president of the Dry Farming Institute, and Lucas Nebert, a research associate at OSU.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
pnwag.net
ODFW Confirms Two Depredations In Eastern Oregon
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called out to two separate attacks on livestock in the eastern part of the state last week. Crews were called to the Beagle Creek area of Baker County, where one dead and one injured calf were discovered. ODFW says these confirmed depredations occurred at the edge of three pack areas, so attribution to the correct pack is not possible at this time.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
ijpr.org
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic support
This is the second story in a series about the state of special education in Oregon, including how students and educators are faring after years of pandemic disruptions. You can read the first story here. Even before the pandemic, Jennifer Brooks had submitted six complaints to the Lake Oswego School...
yachatsnews.com
State says southern Oregon coast can open for Dungeness crabbers Saturday, but warns of lingering acid issues
The last remaining stretch of Oregon’s coastline that has been closed to commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open Saturday, Feb. 4. Like so much of this season’s halting progress, a single caveat still applies to that stretch, which ranges from Cape Arago just south of Charleston to the California border.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7
NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
opb.org
Why some Oregon parents are making the switch to homeschool their kids
As schools shut down during the beginning of the pandemic, students had to quickly pivot to virtual learning at home. This shift led to an increasing number of Oregon parents opting to homeschool their children, even after schools reopened. As the Oregon Capital Chronicle reports, homeschool enrollment numbers today are 40% higher than what they were pre-pandemic. Rosalyn Newhouse is a volunteer and board president of Oregon Homeschool Education Network. She joins us to share the reasons some parents made the switch and the challenges it can have.
fishduck.com
Competitive Gaming in Oregon and Beyond
As popular as traditional team sports, athletics and racing remain, people all over the world are getting involved in competitive gaming. We now live in a digital age, and, like it or not, screens play an important role in how we work and how we play. Gaming itself has undergone a huge transformation in recent years – modern games are immersive, engaging experiences that encourage players to spend hours exploring fascinating new worlds of imagination.
Channel 6000
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?
Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms
Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination. Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
gcaptain.com
Columbia River Fishing Vessel Investigated for AIS Violation
The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel for violating Automated Identification System (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River detected a commercial fishing vessel deactivate its AIS while underway near the mouth of the Columbia River...
chatsports.com
Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!”
Oregon’s Indoor Track and Field athletes hit the road again in a big way this past weekend, splitting the team between Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Washington. At both sites, Duck competitors excelled, setting many personal records and some marks that landed amongst the best ever recorded by an Oregon Indoor Track and Field athlete. Here are some of the highlights:
KTVZ
‘Housing to Thrive’ aims to link C.O. housing professionals with struggling residents in need of support
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thrive Central Oregon has created a new partnership program, beginning with its founding partner, Woodhill Homes. The program, Housing to Thrive, is geared toward bringing together housing professionals (Realtors, brokerages, builders and developers) and residents of our communities who are struggling with accessing or maintaining housing.
focushillsboro.com
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
Opinion: Abolishing death penalty would be a fitting end to Oregon’s lynching history
Taylor Stewart Special to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Stewart is the executive director of the Oregon Remembrance Project and a board member of Oregonians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. He lives in Portland. Twice before in this newspaper, I’ve recounted the 1902 lynching in Coos Bay of Alonzo Tucker, an African...
Readers respond: Lives not ruined under Measure 110
In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
Comments / 0