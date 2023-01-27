ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

Farmers, gardeners collaborate on dry farming in Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will convene on Feb. 8 to discuss dry farming techniques and the results from trials using the method. Dry farming employs techniques like utilizing moisture stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. We learn more about how dry farming is used in Western Oregon from Amy Garrett, the board president of the Dry Farming Institute, and Lucas Nebert, a research associate at OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
pnwag.net

ODFW Confirms Two Depredations In Eastern Oregon

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called out to two separate attacks on livestock in the eastern part of the state last week. Crews were called to the Beagle Creek area of Baker County, where one dead and one injured calf were discovered. ODFW says these confirmed depredations occurred at the edge of three pack areas, so attribution to the correct pack is not possible at this time.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7

NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
NEWPORT, OR
opb.org

Why some Oregon parents are making the switch to homeschool their kids

As schools shut down during the beginning of the pandemic, students had to quickly pivot to virtual learning at home. This shift led to an increasing number of Oregon parents opting to homeschool their children, even after schools reopened. As the Oregon Capital Chronicle reports, homeschool enrollment numbers today are 40% higher than what they were pre-pandemic. Rosalyn Newhouse is a volunteer and board president of Oregon Homeschool Education Network. She joins us to share the reasons some parents made the switch and the challenges it can have.
OREGON STATE
fishduck.com

Competitive Gaming in Oregon and Beyond

As popular as traditional team sports, athletics and racing remain, people all over the world are getting involved in competitive gaming. We now live in a digital age, and, like it or not, screens play an important role in how we work and how we play. Gaming itself has undergone a huge transformation in recent years – modern games are immersive, engaging experiences that encourage players to spend hours exploring fascinating new worlds of imagination.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
gcaptain.com

Columbia River Fishing Vessel Investigated for AIS Violation

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel for violating Automated Identification System (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River detected a commercial fishing vessel deactivate its AIS while underway near the mouth of the Columbia River...
OREGON STATE
chatsports.com

Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!”

Oregon’s Indoor Track and Field athletes hit the road again in a big way this past weekend, splitting the team between Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Washington. At both sites, Duck competitors excelled, setting many personal records and some marks that landed amongst the best ever recorded by an Oregon Indoor Track and Field athlete. Here are some of the highlights:
SEATTLE, WA
KTVZ

‘Housing to Thrive’ aims to link C.O. housing professionals with struggling residents in need of support

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thrive Central Oregon has created a new partnership program, beginning with its founding partner, Woodhill Homes. The program, Housing to Thrive, is geared toward bringing together housing professionals (Realtors, brokerages, builders and developers) and residents of our communities who are struggling with accessing or maintaining housing.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lives not ruined under Measure 110

In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
OREGON STATE

