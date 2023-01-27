Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
ETSU women earn fourth consecutive victory
That three-game losing streak to begin the Southern Conference schedule seems like just a fading memory for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. The Bucs won their fourth game in a row Saturday, methodically beating UNC Greensboro 74-54 at Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Press
Lady Vols visit No. 4 Tigers in SEC collision
BATON ROUGE, La. — Something has to give when Tennessee visits No. 4 LSU on Monday. The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball teams — which, along with top-ranked South Carolina, boast perfect league records — face off at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. ESPN2 is showing the game.
Johnson City Press
Lawson trying to help Hilltoppers find a winning path
Up close and personal, Brady Lawson has seen the highs and lows of Science Hill basketball. And while the Hilltoppers are trying to fight their way out of the valley, the 5-foot-11 junior guard has been an important part of the team’s improvements that have kept it competitive in all but one game of the new year.
Johnson City Press
Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4
JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday, Feb. 4 and compete at East Tennessee State University in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
Johnson City Press
Rainbow Asian Cuisine: Calm amid the (snow) storm
Dine-around bunch alumni the Retiree recently returned from her holiday sojourn out west. Our friend arrived in Johnson City after enduring an eight-hour flight that expanded to 11-plus hours caused by bad weather flight re-routings that included an unlooked-for side trip to Tallahassee, Florida.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
The Tomahawk
Elijah Dougherty and local industries
Elijah Dougherty was born on 6/9/1892 in a cabin on the banks of Roan Creek. He was the son of Elijah and Esther Dougherty. After he was born, the family moved to Turkeytown near present-day Elizabethton, where they lived until 1820, when they moved back to the Mill Creek area of present-day Johnson County.
wjhl.com
Fields & Farms by Kubota of Kingsport: A visit to Wyndale Gardens
For this month’s edition of Fields & Farms, Amy takes us for a visit to Wyndale Gardens in Washington County, Virginia!
supertalk929.com
Injuries reported at NFS in Erwin
Two employees at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee were transported for medical care following what factory executives called a condition upset during routine inventory checks. A report from NFS says the incident occurred Monday morning around 10:30. There were three additional workers who were examined by medical personnel. The...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 29
Jan. 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “H.C. Hart of Johnson City, who is connected with the internal revenue collector’s office, reached the city last night. He had just returned from a trip from Jellico and other mining points where he was looking for illicit distillers. He failed to find any. He stated last night that he would leave today for upper East Tennessee on the same business.”
WXII 12
Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week
Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
USGS: Earthquake felt near Tennessee-North Carolina border
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Ashe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina border Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:09 a.m. near the South Fork New River, close to the Fleetwood area. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of about 2.4 miles. As […]
Johnson City Press
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
Johnson City Press
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Clemmer College offers free counseling services to the community
East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is offering counseling and mental health support to students, faculty, staff and members of the community through the Department of Counseling and Human Services’ Community Counseling Clinic. There is no cost to utilize these services.
Comments / 0