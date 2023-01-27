Read full article on original website
Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries are about to get more expensive
(NEXSTAR) – Want to keep your free grocery deliveries from Amazon? It’s going to cost you. Amazon confirmed to Nexstar on Monday that Fresh delivery will only be free for Prime members who spend over $150 starting on Feb. 28. While the $139 Prime membership used to guarantee...
The highest value airline rewards program is a bit of a surprise
(NerdWallet) – Airline reward programs offer a simple proposition: If you fly with our airline a bunch, you’ll get paid back in the form of miles or points that can be used for future travel. Yet understanding how many miles you’ll earn, and how much these miles are worth, can be anything but simple.
11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A riverside city in West Virginia, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes Advisor’s list of “Best Places to Travel In 2023.”. Forbes Advisor editors and writers compiled the list of 50 hot global...
Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
(NEXSTAR) – It may seem like it takes a lot to be among the top 1% of earners in the U.S. That’s mostly true, considering less than 10% of all American households earn more than $200,000, Census Bureau data shows. But, a new analysis found it may be easier to break into the highest level of earners than others.
Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – Yet another record-setting lottery jackpot is up for grabs – this time, an estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot has been building since late November, Powerball officials said Monday. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Monday night, seen below, they would land the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
St. Louis aldermen consider $30M payment for convention center expansion
Funding and bidding delays, along with supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, have pushed the project so far over budget that even the extra $30 million won't be enough.
