Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Mayo leads South Dakota State over Kansas City 67-66
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Zeke Mayo scored 24 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to rally South Dakota State to a 67-66 victory over Kansas City on Monday night. Mayo had five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 20 points...
CBS Sports
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett facing public intoxication charge after arrest in Dallas
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas and took Bennett to a city detention center, but other details of the incident have not yet been released.
Comments / 0