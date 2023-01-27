ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

CBS Sports

Mayo leads South Dakota State over Kansas City 67-66

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Zeke Mayo scored 24 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to rally South Dakota State to a 67-66 victory over Kansas City on Monday night. Mayo had five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 20 points...
KANSAS CITY, MO

