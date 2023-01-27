Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
Phil Mickelson Takes Aim At McIlroy And Golf Channel In Sarcastic Tweet
The American took to Twitter to show his support for McIlroy, albeit rather sarcastically
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfers at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open
Max Homa, 32, a California native and graduate of the University of California Berkeley, added to his Golden State resume with a victory on Saturday in the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines' South Course in San Diego. The victory was his sixth on the PGA Tour, four of them...
Phil Mickelson Weighs in on PGA Tour’s Shorts Rule After Leader Shows ‘4 Inches of Ankle’
Mickelson took to Twitter to question the Farmers Insurance Open leader’s choice of pant.
Golf.com
Bizarre Patrick Reed rules situation results in ‘lucky’ drop
Patrick Reed’s controversial week at the Dubai Desert Classic isn’t over yet. Just days after Reed’s tee-throwing incident with Rory McIlroy set the golf world ablaze, the enigmatic former Masters winner found himself in the crosshairs of a bizarre rules controversy on Saturday at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic resulting in a drop that Reed later called “lucky.”
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!
Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
Golf Channel
Phil Mickelson makes fun of Sam Ryder's joggers, gets it right back
Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media. As a jogger-wearing Sam Ryder began his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson took to Twitter to poke fun at Ryder's fashion choice. "The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader...
GolfWRX
Sam Ryder roasted by fellow pros for wearing joggers at Torrey Pines…and even John Daly took aim
At last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour journeyman Sam Ryder held the lead, or a share of the lead for 54 holes. When Sunday’s final round came around, the pressure began to mount. He had PGA Tour stars such as Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Max Homa attempting to chase him down and prevent him from getting his illusive first career PGA Tour victory.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and In Gee Chun among 13 major winners in upcoming Saudi Ladies International field
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has announced that 13 major winners will be included in this year’s field, highlighted by World No. 1 Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang and defending champ Georgia Hall. The event, which is the presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,...
'I Really Can't Tell You' - Jon Rahm Left Bemused After Torrey Pines Final Round
Rahm was in somewhat disbelief as he fired a two-over-par final round at the Farmers Insurance Open
DP World Tour Referee Statement Issued After Patrick Reed Tree Ruling
Tournament officials have given a statement on the Patrick Reed ruling that saw his ball stuck in a palm tree
Golf.com
‘I’m no fashion guy’: Phil Mickelson takes swipe … at Tour pro’s pants
Phil Mickelson, who’s not been shy to show his calves, is no fan of pants that show ankles. To begin, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday qualifying. He won his first Tour event as a professional at Torrey, one of his three victories at the public track. He would have been welcomed back.
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Max Homa rallies from six-shot deficit for sixth PGA Tour victory at 2023 Farmers Insurance Open
Max Homa started the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open five shots back of Sam Ryder. With 16 holes to go, Homa trailed by six. However, two brilliant shots into the back-nine par 3s that resulted in birdies capped a stellar final round that saw Homa shoot 6-under 66 to win at Torrey Pines for his sixth PGA Tour victory. It’s Homa’s second victory of the 2022-23 Tour season, including his win at the Fortinet Championship in September, and his fourth triumph in the state of California.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Max Homa’s jump, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed controversy
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Max Homa’s win at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s ‘Teegate,’ Reed’s ‘Treegate’ and more.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix Suns get clutch with Mikal Bridges to beat Raptors
PHOENIX — Now these Phoenix Suns, them I recognize. No, not to a 64-win degree, but the Suns got roughly a dozen of those by doing enough right in the last five minutes of a close game that was mostly indifferent when it came to who was the better side for the first 43.
Max Homa Secures Farmers Insurance Open Title
In a tightly contested event, it was the American who came out on top as he picked up a sixth PGA Tour title
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
