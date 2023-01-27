ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best baseball players born on January 29

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 29:. A three-time All-Star, Schmidt was drafted by Atlanta in 1991 and made his Major League debut in 1995, embarking on a career that would cover 14 years and four clubs (Braves, Pirates, Giants and Dodgers). His finest season came with San Francisco in 2003. He was named the National League starter in the Midsummer Classic before ending the season first in the Majors in WHIP (0.95), leading the NL in ERA (2.34) and winning percentage (.773), and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting behind Eric Gagne of the Dodgers. Fun fact: Schmidt was the final Pirate to wear No. 42 before it was retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson. He would end his career with Robinson’s Dodgers in 2009.
Guardians remember drummer, lifelong fan Adams

CLEVELAND -- For the last two years, all John Adams could envision was walking back into Progressive Field. “I’m going to be ecstatic,” Adams told MLB.com in 2022. “I think I’ll be walking a foot taller off the ground.”. The joy and anticipation of being surrounded...
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams

You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
Legendary Baseball Executive Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Healthy offseason should work wonders for Naylor

This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was so much speculation about Josh Naylor’s condition last season. He was fresh off one of the most gruesome baseball injuries that...
Adams was Cleveland's drumbeat, and heartbeat

The first homestand of Cleveland's 2007 season was -- in true Cleveland fashion -- going to be completely snowed out. And so, after the season-opening series against the visiting Mariners was unable to be played, there was a scramble to move the upcoming games against the visiting Angels (yeah, the schedule, um, wasn't the greatest) to another venue so that they would not have to be made up elsewhere in what was fast becoming an unmanageable slate.
Destiny Brought Brown and Baker Together With Houston Astros

The Houston Astros just hired their new general manager Dana Brown. Prior to his appointment with the Astros, Brown was the Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves. A position that will not be filled following his departure for the simple fact that the job was created just for Brown.
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston

MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
Jazz on the cover of MLB The Show 23

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the next face of MLB The Show. The Marlins' electric young second baseman-turned-center fielder was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 on Monday. "It's something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid," Chisholm said in a special live stream...
What Royals' recent moves have in common

KANSAS CITY -- Last week was busy for executive vice president/general manager J.J. Picollo and the Royals' front office. They traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins, then shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. At the end of the week, they officially signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal.
