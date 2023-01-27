Read full article on original website
Famous Dodgers Scout Passes Away
Ralph Avila, who spent over 50 years affiliated with the Dodgers and their presence in the Dominican Republic, passed away on Monday at the age of 92.
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 29:. A three-time All-Star, Schmidt was drafted by Atlanta in 1991 and made his Major League debut in 1995, embarking on a career that would cover 14 years and four clubs (Braves, Pirates, Giants and Dodgers). His finest season came with San Francisco in 2003. He was named the National League starter in the Midsummer Classic before ending the season first in the Majors in WHIP (0.95), leading the NL in ERA (2.34) and winning percentage (.773), and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting behind Eric Gagne of the Dodgers. Fun fact: Schmidt was the final Pirate to wear No. 42 before it was retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson. He would end his career with Robinson’s Dodgers in 2009.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Signs; Branch Rickey Selected To Hall Of Fame
On Jan. 29, 1988, Kirk Gibson signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers just one week after he was among seven players to be granted free agency by an arbitrator who ruled MLB team owners were colluding to drive down salaries. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder was the...
MLB
Guardians remember drummer, lifelong fan Adams
CLEVELAND -- For the last two years, all John Adams could envision was walking back into Progressive Field. “I’m going to be ecstatic,” Adams told MLB.com in 2022. “I think I’ll be walking a foot taller off the ground.”. The joy and anticipation of being surrounded...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Dodgers Ink Another Righty Pitcher to a Minor League Deal
They're adding more depth in the minor leagues.
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Tigers Invite 22 Players to Major League Camp
The Tigers first pitchers and catchers workout is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, while the first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 20.
MLB news: New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros
With the Super Bowl matchup officially set and February (and spring training) knocking on the door, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a signing by the New York Mets, ticket news from the San Diego Padres, and a huge “what if” in the American League West battle between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
Dodgers: Kershaw Might Take The Mound In Two Ballparks for First Time
The pitcher was on MLB.com's list of players who will be making their ballpark debuts in 2023.
Jazz Chisholm details journey from The Bahamas to the big leagues in epic MLB The Show 23 video
Miami Marlins’ star Jazz Chisholm was named the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete on Monday. MLB The Show also released an epic video featuring Chisholm detailing his journey from The Bahamas to Major League Baseball, via MLB on Twitter. “When I was a little kid, we ran sandlot...
MLB
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
Legendary Baseball Executive Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
MLB
Healthy offseason should work wonders for Naylor
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was so much speculation about Josh Naylor’s condition last season. He was fresh off one of the most gruesome baseball injuries that...
MLB
Adams was Cleveland's drumbeat, and heartbeat
The first homestand of Cleveland's 2007 season was -- in true Cleveland fashion -- going to be completely snowed out. And so, after the season-opening series against the visiting Mariners was unable to be played, there was a scramble to move the upcoming games against the visiting Angels (yeah, the schedule, um, wasn't the greatest) to another venue so that they would not have to be made up elsewhere in what was fast becoming an unmanageable slate.
Ralph Avila, who helped Dodgers develop a pipeline in Latin America, dies at 92
Ralph Avila helped create the Dodgers' baseball academy in the Dominican Republic, a move that transformed major league baseball.
Yardbarker
Destiny Brought Brown and Baker Together With Houston Astros
The Houston Astros just hired their new general manager Dana Brown. Prior to his appointment with the Astros, Brown was the Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves. A position that will not be filled following his departure for the simple fact that the job was created just for Brown.
MLB
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
MLB
Jazz on the cover of MLB The Show 23
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the next face of MLB The Show. The Marlins' electric young second baseman-turned-center fielder was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 on Monday. "It's something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid," Chisholm said in a special live stream...
MLB
What Royals' recent moves have in common
KANSAS CITY -- Last week was busy for executive vice president/general manager J.J. Picollo and the Royals' front office. They traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins, then shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. At the end of the week, they officially signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal.
