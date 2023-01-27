Read full article on original website
Snow & Ice in the Forecast for Most of Oklahoma This Week
Looks like Oklahoma is expecting more snow and ice later this week according to the latest weather forecasts. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will be like a few weeks ago and not be as bad as predicted. One thing's for sure, it's definitely cold outside. Temperatures will be in...
KOCO
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the freezing temperatures and winter weather conditions. 10:00 p.m. Monday Update: The...
KTUL
Grant available for small business, farms looking to make energy efficiency improvements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma farmers and small businesses looking to make energy efficiency improvements or start renewable energy projects could get up to 40% paid for through the Rural Energy for America Program. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn announced applications for...
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
KTEN.com
Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
hppr.org
What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session
The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider more than 3,000 bills. Our reporters will be there to cover them. Here’s what they’ll be watching for leading up to the convening of the 2023 legislature.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
yaleclimateconnections.org
Extreme rainfall exacerbates pollution threat from Oklahoma Superfund site
For generations, the ground beneath Ottawa County, Oklahoma, was mined for lead and zinc. The mines closed half a century ago, but some of the pollution they created remains. In the 90s, almost a third of children living nearby had unhealthy levels of lead in their blood. And despite cleanup efforts by the EPA, heavy metal contamination still plagues some areas.
kosu.org
76 Oklahoma communities to receive funds for water and wastewater projects
The money comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which spread $1.9 trillion across the United States in hopes of invigorating the economy out of its COVID-19 slump. Oklahoma received nearly $2 billion in ARPA funds, and the state legislature set aside $100 million of that for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Winter weather expected to move into Oklahoma on Monday
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma starting on Monday. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Taylor has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather...
OG&E staging equipment ahead of winter storm
As Oklahomans are preparing for a blast of winter weather, officials with OG&E say their crews are also ready for the storm.
KTEN.com
Texoma school closings: The list
(KTEN) — Here is the latest information we have about school closings, delays and remote learning in the KTEN viewing area during winter weather. This list is being updated as we receive new information, so please check this page regularly or refresh your browser window. Get the latest KTEN...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
Sub-Freezing Temps For Monday With Precipitation Coming Soon
Arctic air is here! Brutally cold today and tomorrow. Wind chills to start the day are near zero. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 20s, but wind chills will max out around 10 degrees. Only a slight chance for patchy ice this afternoon. Freezing rain/sleet will continue to...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Winter Precipitation To Impact Driving Conditions Across The State
Another round of winter weather is bringing rain and ice to Green Country on Monday morning. News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says it is a cold and messy start to the week after freezing drizzle fell overnight and into the early-morning hours. Stephen says steadier precipitation will develop during the day on Monday, with some heavier bursts of sleet possible around northeast Oklahoma. Southeast parts of the state will also likely see some freezing rain, according to Stephen.
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
