Read full article on original website
Sassafras T☕️
6d ago
Ahh.. one of his attorneys probably nudged him and told him to cry… cuz I didn’t read about him being upset the night he killed them… oppsie.. I meant the night they were shot…..😶
Reply
14
okrahomie
5d ago
For one, this person shouldn’t be allowed to post ‘articles’ here. They clearly don’t know the facts or the people about which this article was so poorly written. He’s guilty I believe but the person who wrote this is guilty of something too, incompetence.
Reply
5
Kimberly
5d ago
His own son, the remaining one, didn't shed a tear when his own dad was "overcome" with tears.
Reply(3)
7
Related
‘No, hell no!’ Murdaugh’s 911 call from night of the murders plays for jury
The audio from a distraught Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night his wife and son were murdered was played during the first day of testimony at the former attorney’s murder trial.
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times
Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
newsnationnow.com
Death of housekeeper helped unravel Murdaugh’s secrets
(NewsNation) — The death of a woman who served as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family helped unravel one of the biggest pieces of the Alex Murdaugh moneymaking scheme. Gloria Satterfield was an integral part of the Murdaugh family. She was their housekeeper, nanny and cook but...
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
A Mystery At The Alex Murdaugh Trial: Why Didn’t He Have Blood On Him?
At his murder trial on Friday, prosecutors speculated whether Alex Murdaugh had switched outfits after he allegedly fatally shot his wife and son.
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Nancy Grace says Murdaugh trial's 'two shooters' theory a 'bomb,' but 'don't fall for it'
Fox Nation host and former Georgia prosecutor Nancy Grace analyzed the state of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial going on in the South Carolina Low Country.
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
Media frenzy from Alex Murdaugh double homicide trial is disrupting weddings at event hall across the street from the courthouse, bride says
"I did know about the courthouse being across the street but we have never had a trial like this before," Ashlyn DeLong told The Daily Beast.
Popculture
Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges
Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial
The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial
The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place. As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading...
Alex Murdaugh Witness List Shows One Name Scribbled In at the Bottom
Murdaugh, 54, appeared in court this week in Colleton County, South Carolina, after he was accused of fatally shooting his wife and son.
Comments / 12