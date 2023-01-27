Sitcom fan? This local Airbnb recreated iconic TV homes

"Where's the naked guy?"

This question, a reference to a nudist character from the 1990s sitcom "Friends," was directed toward Brenda and Otto Baum, owners of a television-themed Airbnb in Pleasant Ridge called the Sitcom Suites . It is just one of many inquiries they've received about the short-term rental designed to look like Monica and Rachel's New York City apartment, according to Brenda.

The husband and wife team have been renovating a fourplex, located at 5904 Ridge Ave., since October, making its rentals look like iconic television sets from the shows "Seinfeld," "Schitt's Creek," "Golden Girls" and, of course, "Friends."

Brenda said the inspiration for the Sitcom Suites came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they would spend hours watching old reruns during quarantine. They eventually asked themselves, "Wouldn't it be fun to recreate it?"

She said they started with the "Friends" apartment, and the project took off from there.

"I feel like we should share this, it's cool ... I thought it was just too fun to pass up," Brenda said.

'There are certain things that you had to nail'

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom units accommodate four people and come with king-size beds, pullout couches and fully functioning kitchens. The rentals also include replicas of furnishings and decor from each series.

Brenda said she traveled all over the region searching for passable dupes and custom-made pieces, some of which contain a few surprises. Each unit also comes with studio lights to mimic a stage, fake doors resembling each show's entrance and custom-made neon signs.

"There are certain things that you had to nail," Brenda explained. "Luckily, I had a friend who reached out, and she specializes in repeat patterns and said, 'I can do any wallpaper, fabric for you.'... So, there's actually some Easter eggs. She's hidden some really fun details."

The Baums, who are residents of the neighborhood, already owned the property and several others around town, making the project relatively easy to complete given their proximity to the location and the ability to oversee the construction.

"I just love Pleasant Ridge so much, and that's why we had to have it here. I hope that more people come and fall in love with our little part of Cincinnati," Brenda said.

The couple said they plan to have all the units completed and available for booking by April 1. The "Friends" and "Seinfeld" units are already available via the Airbnb website . Pricing starts a $175 per night. Customers can choose between booking a single apartment or the entire building.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sitcom fan? This local Airbnb recreated iconic TV homes