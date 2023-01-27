Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
KEYT
Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment. It’s alleged that Nathan Carman killed his mother to inherit millions of dollars. He is also accused in the indictment of killing his grandfather in Connecticut, in 2013, but he isn’t charged in that case. Carman has pleaded not guilty to fraud and first-degree murder. His lawyers argue that he was never charged, convicted or held civilly responsible in his granfather’s death. They say Carman is entitled to know what the government presented to the grand jury regarding his grandfather’s death.
KEYT
State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says that legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated. Lumumba says the proposal by legislators from outside the 80% Black city to create a separate court system within its borders reminds him of apartheid. The bill would create a separate judicial district within an area around downtown Jackson where many state-owned buildings are located. The new court system’s judges would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court. It was introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, a Republican. Lamar did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
KEYT
Justice Department closes foreign lobbying investigation into retired Marine general without filing charges, attorney says
The Justice Department has closed an investigation into whether retired Marine Gen. John Allen lobbied the US government on behalf of Qatar during the Trump administration without bringing any charges against him, according to his attorney. “We have been informed by the Department of Justice National Security Division and the...
KEYT
Reports: New grand jury in NY examining Trump hush money
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple news reports say Manhattan prosecutors have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in a probe of payments made to keep two women quiet about alleged affairs with former President Donald Trump. The reports cite unnamed sources familiar with the proceedings. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment Monday. In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted Bragg as the “Radical Left Manhattan D.A.” and said the new grand jury was “a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time.” Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.
KEYT
Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Court documents say a Republican candidate for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused of a campaign finance violation, and that she’s signed a plea agreement. A criminal information filed by federal attorneys on Friday charges Lynda Bennett with willingly and knowingly accepting for her campaign $25,000 in contributions from a relative that were provided in another person’s name. Bennett’s attorney called the case on Monday a technical violation and that Bennett looked forward to “putting it behind her.” She ran for the 11th Congressional District seat that was held by Mark Meadows, who didn’t seek reelection. She ultimately lost in a GOP runoff to Madison Cawthorn.
KEYT
Peru Congress agrees to debate measure on earlier elections
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress approved on Monday a measure to once again consider a proposal that would move national elections forward to later this year following weeks of deadly protests demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte as well as the dissolution of Congress. Lawmakers approved the measure 66-49 with six abstentions and now lawmakers will start debate on a measure that could set a new date for general elections. The numbers are still short of the two-thirds that would be needed to finally approve earlier elections without the need for a referendum. The Monday approval comes three days after lawmakers rejected a measure that would have set general elections for October with the new president and Congress taking over on Jan. 1, 2024.
KEYT
DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes
The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
KEYT
Ex-publisher of National Enquirer set to meet with prosecutors investigating Trump
David Pecker, the former head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, is expected to meet with Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said, indicating the probe is escalating. Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Monday started presenting evidence to a grand...
KEYT
Classified docs probe pushes Biden think tank into spotlight
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Joe Biden contemplated his next move in 2017 after decades in government, he considered a familiar path — creating a Washington-based think tank to focus on international affairs and diplomacy. It proved an easy sell and a lucrative one, too. Soft landings in the...
KEYT
Southern Democrats urge Biden and DNC to host 2024 convention in Atlanta
A group of Southern Democrats is urging President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee to host its presidential nominating convention in Atlanta, arguing in a letter sent Monday that Biden owes his 2020 victory and a Democratic majority in the Senate to Georgia. Atlanta is one of the top...
KEYT
‘School choice’ is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House. The introduction comes as public school curriculum and funding have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.
