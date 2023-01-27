Read full article on original website
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
HS roundup: Auburn boys bowlers win, snap three-way first-place tie
It’s been a three-team race for first place nearly all season in the Empire Division of Salt City Athletic Conference boys bowling league. Auburn, East Syracuse Minoa and Central Square all held 14-2 records on Monday. The Maroons broke that tie with a 5-2 victory over Cortland. East Syracuse...
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III boys basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school basketball players are this season. The results are in and Fayetteville-Manlius’ Trevor Roe and Central Valley Academy’s Jaylon O’Neal have been picked as the best overall player in Section III boys basketball this winter.
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
New Hartford bowler rolls second 300 game of season (video)
New Hartford bowler Ray Cyr rolled his second perfect 300 game of the season in the Spartans’ 11-0 victory over Utica Proctor on Monday. Cyr finished with a 773 series that included games of 237, 236 and 300.
Double trouble: It was another long night for Syracuse with Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards off their games
Blacksburg, Va. – Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard are the cornerstones of this year’s Syracuse men’s basketball team. They’ve been in the SU program for four years. Both seniors, they are the old hands on a team full of youth. And for much of the season,...
Syracuse AD reveals new football opponent for 2024, says future schedules full of ‘opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football now has its opponents set through the 2026 season after athletic director John Wildhack told syracuse.com the 2024 nonconference slate has been finalized. The Orange will face Ohio, Army, Holy Cross and Connecticut in 2024.
Syracuse’s winter warriors: Meet the unsung heroes who clear the streets of America’s snowiest city
This story originally ran in the January/February 2023 issue of Central New York Magazine. The magazine is available by delivery to subscribers of syracuse.com or The Post-Standard for $25 a year. To find out more or to subscribe, visit readcnymagazine.com. In the three and a half years Anthony Cotroneo has...
Another milestone for Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff: 2,000 career points
The legacy of Bishop Ludden girls basketball player Amarah Streiff continued to grow on Monday when the senior became the 13th player in Section III history to exceed the 2,000-point plateau.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Syracuse football’s spring game is set for late April, will air on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The date’s officially set for when Syracuse football fans will next be able to see the team in action. SU’s spring game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and will air on ACC Network Extra. The times and dates for the entire conference’s spring games were released by ACC Network on Monday.
See Onondaga County places with most, fewest home sales so far in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — The city of Syracuse has the most home sales in Onondaga County so far this year, according to new data. A total of 51 sales have closed in the city so far in 2023. That’s down from 92 at this time last year.
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
6 Mexican workers on solar panel job killed in North County bus crash, WWNY reports
Louisville, N.Y. — Six people killed in a bus crash this weekend were on their way to work at a solar farm in St. Lawrence County, according to a town official. All were Mexican men working on a job for LBFNY, a solar farm construction company based in Weedsport in Cayuga County, a funeral home employee told WWNY-TV.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. No. 6 Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVA_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse can’t...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse basketball sliding after ugly loss to Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team has six regular-season chances -- and the ACC tournament -- to deliver a marquee win during what has been a rough season. The Orange has come close to landing that type of belief-building win twice in recent weeks, falling late against...
Benny Williams is not in JMA Wireless Dome for Syracuse’s basketball game vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sophomore forward Benny Williams is not in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night and will not be here when Syracuse plays Virginia at 7 p.m. It’s unclear why Williams is not at the game. Williams has played in every SU game but one thus far this...
Benny Williams was out of Monday’s Virginia game for ‘personal’ reasons
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams did not play in Monday night’s game against Virginia for “personal” reasons, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said. Boeheim said Williams will be back at practice Wednesday. The Orange will take Tuesday off from practice as its usual NCAA mandated time off. SU next plays on Saturday at Boston College.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
Syracuse’s home game against Pitt is being moved to Yankee Stadium: ‘It’s a unique opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football doesn’t need a bowl berth to get back to New York City next season. SU’s scheduled home game against Pittsburgh has been flexed to Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game hosted at the iconic venue.
Syracuse Crunch goalie Hugo Alnefelt named AHL Player of the Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 29, 2023. Alnefelt stopped 80 of the 81 shots he faced over two starts last week, good...
