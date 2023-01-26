ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

WWMT

Doctor gives tips on how to avoid health risks in wintery weather

FLINT, Mich. — As the snow falls, Ascension medical reminds people the dangers of shoveling. Ascension Medical Director Dr. Bob May said shoveling snow is more difficult than running on a treadmill. Which is why he is offering these tips to stay safe:. Avoid shoveling if you have heightened...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Body recovered near Holloway Dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson confirms multiple agencies have recovered a body in a location off of Carr Road in Richfield Township. Swanson says deputies are using a hovercraft from St. Clair County to aid in the search. He tells us the body has not been identified.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

