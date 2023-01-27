Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
New study finds 7% birth decrease in Nevada, 24th largest nationwide
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Childbirth is declining nationwide, with a new study finding the decrease happening faster in Nevada than in other parts of the country. A team of analysts from QuoteWizard found Nevada to have 33,655 births in 2021, a 7 percent decrease compared to the 36,260 births reported in 2016.
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
news3lv.com
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford calls for police reform following death of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Congressman Steven Horsford is speaking out about the need for police reform. The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday. During the interview, Horsford said he'd spoken with the family of Tyre Nichols. Horsford also discussed the need for...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother. Bustami was arrested...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
news3lv.com
Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
news3lv.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile bringing dental care services to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be coming to Las Vegas this week to offer dental care for children around the valley. Organizers say the Care Mobile will be operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Early bird snags $1 million jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An early bird certainly caught a worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday. A lucky guest was playing the slots inside Caesars Palace at 4 a.m. when they hit a million-dollar jackpot, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark...
news3lv.com
Pop-Up Marriage License Office returns at Harry Reid Airport this Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tying the knot in Las Vegas just got easier for the lovebirds headed into the city this Valentine's Day. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya will open a temporary marriage license office for the fifth year at Harry Reid International Airport starting Thursday, February 2, through Valentine's Day.
news3lv.com
UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
news3lv.com
Crash on northbound U.S. 95 at Eastern creating traffic jam in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 is creating a traffic jam in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Crews are on scene for a crash that's blocking two lanes on the northbound side near Eastern Avenue. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DROPICANA: Interstate 15...
news3lv.com
Sheriff in California wants governor to lift death penalty ban in cases involving children
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A sheriff in California asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the ban on the death penalty, especially in cases involving children, two weeks after six people were killed in Goshen. Elyssa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old son, Nycholas, were both shot in the head execution-style...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked 3rd for best work-life balance nationwide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new study says when it comes to work-life balance, Nevada is doing pretty well. Solitaire Bliss analyzed the public's work and leisure activities in 2021 to conduct a nationwide study on state's work-life balance. Data revealed Nevada with the 3rd best work-life balance. According...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas crash victims honored with memorial at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jan. 29, 2023, marks one year since nine people were killed in a tragic crash in North Las Vegas. On Sunday, a tree dedication ceremony was held at Craig Ranch Regional Park to remember the crash victims. According to police, the driver was going 103...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: So, how often does it REALLY snow in Las Vegas?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's something you normally don't see much of around Las Vegas, but it does happen. We're talking about accumulating snow. This storm system was a particularly cold one with parts of the valley, mainly the west side, expecting to see a few flakes. Turns out...
news3lv.com
Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range...
news3lv.com
Clark County's 3rd annual community clothing drive kicks off February 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials hope for another successful year of donations as they gear up to host its annual clothing drive. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick's 3rd annual 'Clothes for Comfort' drive will begin Wednesday, February 1, and run through March 1. MORE ON NEWS 3...
