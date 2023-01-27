ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

New study finds 7% birth decrease in Nevada, 24th largest nationwide

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Childbirth is declining nationwide, with a new study finding the decrease happening faster in Nevada than in other parts of the country. A team of analysts from QuoteWizard found Nevada to have 33,655 births in 2021, a 7 percent decrease compared to the 36,260 births reported in 2016.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile bringing dental care services to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be coming to Las Vegas this week to offer dental care for children around the valley. Organizers say the Care Mobile will be operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada ranked 3rd for best work-life balance nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new study says when it comes to work-life balance, Nevada is doing pretty well. Solitaire Bliss analyzed the public's work and leisure activities in 2021 to conduct a nationwide study on state's work-life balance. Data revealed Nevada with the 3rd best work-life balance. According...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: So, how often does it REALLY snow in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's something you normally don't see much of around Las Vegas, but it does happen. We're talking about accumulating snow. This storm system was a particularly cold one with parts of the valley, mainly the west side, expecting to see a few flakes. Turns out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy