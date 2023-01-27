Read full article on original website
Alleged robbery caught on camera at local Pizza Hut, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut in Columbus in the fall and reportedly threatened an employee. According to Columbus Police, a man came into the restaurant on Parsons Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on November 26, 2022 and placed an order. The man told the employee he did not have enough money, but had just gotten out of jail and needed something to eat. The employee then told the man to wait and walked to the back of the restaurant.
Ohio man arrested after 40+ dead dogs found on property, 80 others emaciated
PIKETON, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies made a gruesome discovery on a property in Piketon, a little more than an hour south of Columbus. The Pike County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that it had received a complaint about possible animal cruelty on Wynn Road. When law enforcement arrived, "a canine was discovered tied to a tractor nearby the roadway that appeared to have been beaten and was deceased."
Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on package thefts
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a theft from a home in Heath. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 1 p.m. a female took several packages from the front porch of a home in the 1100 block of Thornwood Drive, the Health Division of Police said.
Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
Person shot, critically injured in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was critically injured in a shooting on the north side of Columbus Monday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Arborwood Court at around 10:37 p.m. One person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition,...
Two injured in overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Parsons Avenue and around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim had been grazed in the face by a bullet, the other was hit in the leg.
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
Sergeant K9 Gold of Waverly PD passes away
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police department has announced the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold. The 11-year-old dual-purpose K9passed away at the age of 11 on Saturday morning at Ohio MedVet. Gold was with hiss handler Sergeant Taylor as well as Chief Winfield at the time. The K9 started...
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
Faith leaders looking to provide assistance to teens facing charges in juvenile court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teens with cases in the juvenile court system could soon be assigned to local churches to fulfill court-ordered service hours. "I think it takes all of us to bring change," Pastor Frederick Lamarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church said, "I just think the kids are crying out, and asking for someone to show them something different, something better."
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
Major insurers reportedly plan to drop Kia and Hyundai coverage due to thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least two major insurance companies will refuse to cover certain models by Kia and Hyundai, Fox Business reported. Both State Farm and Progressive have confirmed with CNN that they have stopped writing policies for Kia and Hyundai models made between 2015 and 2019 due to the lack of anti-theft technology common in modern vehicles.
Columbus gas prices rise over 10 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have increased over 10 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Central Ohio have risen 10.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60 today. Prices in Columbus are 58.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 49.4 cents...
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
Police, city leaders, and community members come together for an open conversation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police, city leaders, and community members gathered for an open conversation, sparked by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said her executive team is working to change the culture in the Division of Police. "At the end of...
How to beat the winter blues
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — The Chief Health Officer at nonprofit organization Crisis Text Line Dr. Shairi Turner joined Good Day Columbus to discuss how viewers can cope with loneliness this winter season. for more in formation visit Nonprofit Organization: Crisis Text Line.
Winter Weather Advisory going into effect for parts of southern Ohio Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will be going into effect tonight around 9:00 p.m. for parts of southern Ohio including Pike and Scioto Counties. Light rain and some snow showers are expected, which may create slick conditions on the roadways. Temperatures...
Columbus Weather: Dry but cold week ahead, be careful of slippery areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Be on the lookout for a few slick spots Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be below normal and wind chills will be frigid. At least we are dry most of this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Pike and Scioto Counties until noon Tuesday....
