Des Moines facing a downtown employee exodus
Des Moines is reeling after multiple announcements last week that signal potentially thousands of employees leaving downtown offices.Wells Fargo is vacating several buildings.Dotdash Meredith is laying off hundreds of employees.Why it matters: They setbacks to decades of efforts and billions of dollars in investments to revive downtown come as city advocates tout recovery news.State of play: Downtown foot traffic has rebounded to 83% from 2020 of 2019's pre-pandemic numbers, Tiffany Tauscheck, president of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, announced last week.And the City Council approved incentives last week for a $56 million housing project.Between the lines: The total number of...
Here’s how many $1 million-plus homes sold in DM area in 2022
Eighty-three residential sales exceeded the $1 million mark in 2022, with 20 of the sales occurring in West Des Moines, information compiled by Iowa Realty brokers Rick and Marcia Wanamaker shows. A record-setting 86 $1 million-plus residential sales occurred in 2021, according to the Wanamakers’ data. “The past two...
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Demolition begins on buildings in Market District
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Market District hopes to become Des Moines’ newest neighborhood, but the old buildings must go before new construction begins. Crews started dismantling those old buildings shortly after the calendar turned to 2023. The former City of Des Moines auto repair building is the most notable demolition currently in progress. The […]
West Des Moines Facing Influx Of Des Moines Wells Fargo Workers
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines' busy Jordan Creek Mall area could be getting even busier, with news that hundreds of downtown Des Moines Wells Fargo employees will be moved to the Jordan Creek Wells Fargo campus. West Des Moines City Engineer Eric Peterson says while it's not known how many of those employees will work from home and how many will drive to work, it's safe to say, the traffic has gotten steadily busier in the area since the land south of I-80 and west of I-35 was developed two decades ago.
Starts Right Here students to return to different location Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the students who rely on Starts Right Here to help them finish their high school degrees will be returning to a different location on Tuesday after last week'sdeadly shooting. Starts Right Here is an outreach center that is focused on helping at-risk youth...
A world-record ride? RAGBRAI leaders want Ames to Des Moines to be biggest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Could it be a world record?. The 50th anniversary ride is expected to be RAGBRAI's biggest, but one particular day with a planned route of Ames to Des Moines could be the largest bicycle parade ever. The current record is 48,615 set in Italy on July 11, 2000. RAGBRAI ride director Matt Phippen estimates 100,000 could ride the 50-mile route from Ames to Des Moines.
Three on Des Moines City Council consider mayoral bid
At least three Des Moines City Council members are considering a run for mayor this year, they tell Axios.Driving the news: Frank Cownie — the longest-serving mayor in DSM's history — might seek a sixth term.Council members Connie Boesen and Josh Mandelbaum are also possible contenders.Flashback: Voters promoted Cownie from his council seat in 2003, when he defeated former Council member Christine Hensley.He narrowly won re-election in a runoff against former state senator Jack Hatch in Dec. 2019.State of play: Council members Joe Gatto, Linda Westergaard and Carl Voss's terms expire at the end of the year, meaning six of Des Moines' seven council members could face voters in 2023.Mandelbaum and Boesen could remain on the council even if their possible bids for mayor flunk. They were re-elected to their current seats in Nov. 2021 and their current terms don't expire until the end of 2025.Of note: At Cownie's recommendation, the council this month appointed Boesen as mayor pro tem — the person who assumes duties when the mayor is absent.Mandelbaum held that spot last year.
Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines
Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 801 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died …. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Animal Rescue League Adoption Dogs. Animal Rescue League has a lot of dogs up for adoption. Iowa legislators work to fix...
RAGBRAI 50th anniversary route announced
DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI's 2023 route was announced on Saturday night, and cyclists in Iowa and beyond are making plans for the ride. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, there will be a stop in Des Moines. This will be...
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
Iowa History: State’s Only Vice-President and a Baseball Hall-of-Famer Hail From Same Town
Iowa is home to many famous people, but what are the chances that a National Baseball Hall-of-Famer and the only vice president to call Iowa home are both from the same town? Pretty small, especially when you consider they were born three years apart in a town that's the 532nd-largest in Iowa.
Jurassic Quest interactive dinosaur experience coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to travel back in time and explore the world of dinosaurs. A popular interactive dinosaur experience is coming to Des Moines. Jurassic Quest, which features hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family, will welcome the public on Feb. 10-12 at Iowa Events Center.
New non-stop service to major airport from Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — American Airlines will launch nonstop service from Des Moines International Airport to New York's LaGuardia Airport this June. The airport announced the new service Monday afternoon, calling it a "win for our state." American Airlines is the second carrier to provide a nonstop flight to...
Will Keeps released from hospital, recovering at home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Will Keeps, the rapper and community activist who was shot at the youth center he founded, is back at home, according to his family. Keeps was shot on Jan. 23 when police say Preston Walls came to Starts Right Here and opened fire. According to...
