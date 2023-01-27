Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded. Monday is the deadline for a Marengo company to give Iowa's Department of Natural Resources the list of chemicals located inside their facility.
KCCI.com
Motion to suppress evidence denied in Wapello County murder case
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — Attorneys for a Wapello County man accused of killing his wife will not be able to throw out evidence police say they found in his car. Last week, a judge denied Gregory Showalter's claim that deputies illegally searched his vehicle after the disappearance of his wife, Helen Showalter.
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
KCRG.com
Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home. The home’s owner...
KCRG.com
Fire damages northwest Cedar Rapids home
The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids. RAGBRAI announces overnight stops along 500-mile-path across state.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
KCRG.com
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
KCCI.com
Sarah Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, plans to plead guilty toselling methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Court records show that Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March for her guilty plea. Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year suspended sentence and probation. Xavior Harrelson was 10...
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
People's lives and routines have been disrupted over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. Iowa City takes step to change ordinance that prohibits liquor-licensed establishments from hosting amateur boxing events.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
kwayradio.com
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
You Can Meet All the Cedar Rapids Police Dogs This Weekend
If you've ever wanted to meet the brave dogs that serve the city of Cedar Rapids, here's your chance! The Cedar Rapids Police Canine Unit will be having their very own "meet and greet" this weekend. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department Facebook page, Canine Officers will be on-hand...
