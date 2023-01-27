ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Jeff Bridges’ Kids: Meet His 3 Daughters From Oldest To Youngest

The star began his career as a child actor alongside his brother Beau Bridges and famous father Llyod Bridges. In 2010, Jeff won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Crazy Heart’. Jeff Bridges has certainly cemented his name alongside the great Hollywood actors. Starting off as a child actor in the late 60s alongside his famous father Lloyd Bridges, Jeff was immersed in the industry and found a viable career making TV appearances. After landing his first starring role in the classic film The Last Picture Show at the age of 22, Jeff would soon make his way as a leading man in Tinseltown.
A TikToker Spilled The Tea On Her 15-Year French Laundry Reservation

With the recently announced eventual closing of high-end Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma and the release of the dark comedy satire "The Menu," people are sharing their experiences with the ever-inaccessible world of fine dining. Because these restaurants are inherently difficult to get into — thanks to their prohibitive costs and typically only being available in a select few primary markets like Manhattan, Los Angeles, Paris, and Copenhagen — the only way to get a taste, so to speak, is through the accounts of others.
Tom Hanks' Favorite Late Night Snack Is Sugar-Free Maple Syrup

Tom Hanks has been appearing on the big screen since many of us were small. Throughout his decades-long career, he has starred in rewatchable classics such as "Big," "Forrest Gump," and "The Terminal" — several of which feature his characters at the center of some of cinema's most iconic food scenes. In "Big," a boy-turned-man named Josh munched on a cob of baby corn. Forrest Gump founded the thriving Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in honor of his crustacean-loving military buddy (via Nola). And, of course, when he famously compared life to "a box of chocolates." And in "The Terminal," Viktor wolfs down a Burger King Whopper at JFK Airport.
