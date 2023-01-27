Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenanceZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Victim in battery at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's has died, identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of the man who was beaten by a coworker at Dave & Buster's in Jacksonville have confirmed that died Thursday, five days after the incident. The victim has been identified as Thony Roy, age 27. Police reported at the time of the incident that...
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
Crash on I-295 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is stating that a crash on I-295 North near Heckscher Drive has turned deadly. FHP reports that a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive when for reasons still unknown, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end.
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
Two dead after separate early morning crashes in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes in Duval County. Both wrecks happened early on Saturday morning, marking 16 total traffic related fatalities in Duval so far this year. Sweetwater area hit and run:. Around 1 a.m., a woman was driving a Hyundai...
JFRD breaks ground on a new fire station on Jacksonville’s Northside
Jacksonville, Fla. — In an effort to help families on the Northside get better and faster emergency care, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department broke ground Monday on its newest fire station. Fire station 64 is being built on Harts Road and will service the area along Dunn Avenue.
JFRD: Injuries confirmed in Otterwood Court fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fire to a residence in Otterwood court early Sunday morning. JFRD has been able to confirm injuries and that 2 people were taken to a local hospital. The Red Cross was called for 4 people originally. At this time however, the names and severity have not been released.
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
Baker County deputies looking for missing 15-year-old Brayden Joiner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding a missing 15-year-old boy to contact authorities. Family members say Braden Joiner left voluntarily on the evening of Jan. 20, and he had been in contact with a friend via Snapchat. There is an indication...
FL Department of Health issues rabies alert for Wesconnett area in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issues a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Duval County. The alert is in effect through Apr. 30, 2023. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by...
Neighbors in Southwood concerned after reports of car break-ins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in the Southwood area of Jacksonville are worried after reports of recent car break-ins. Neighbors Action News Jax spoke with residents that said this neighborhood used to be very peaceful with no disturbances. But now they’ve seen more police activity right outside their doors.
Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
JSO: Driver flees from scene of crash, causing traffic fatality
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 1:08 a.m. Saturday morning, a Hyundai Sonata was heading southbound on Lane Avenue near Hyde Grove Avenue when they rear-ended an unknown grey Chevrolet Malibu. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The driver of...
JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend. Relish the opportunity, by heading to the Jacksonville Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can “Ketchup” with the hotdoggers on Saturday at the Family Farm...
Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Details in this report may be disturbing to some. Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records. Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and...
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
Antisemitic flyers found at homes in Mandarin area
Antisemitic rhetoric has been a problem in Jacksonville, especially since the summer of 2022. The problem is still going on.
