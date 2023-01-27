ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on I-295 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is stating that a crash on I-295 North near Heckscher Drive has turned deadly. FHP reports that a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive when for reasons still unknown, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Injuries confirmed in Otterwood Court fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fire to a residence in Otterwood court early Sunday morning. JFRD has been able to confirm injuries and that 2 people were taken to a local hospital. The Red Cross was called for 4 people originally. At this time however, the names and severity have not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend. Relish the opportunity, by heading to the Jacksonville Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can “Ketchup” with the hotdoggers on Saturday at the Family Farm...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy