Our girls bowling team played their last home game of the season at Rollhouse Lanes in North Olmsted this afternoon. Seniors, Colleen Krzemien and Gabby Green and the rest of the Eagle team were able to finish on top as the battled the Longhorns from Lutheran West. Krzemien bowled a career high game of 208 on her 18th birthday as well. Leading the team with a 396 series was Amber Gall.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO