3 Atlanta nurses removed from roles after Florida schools found handing out fake diplomas
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta nurses were removed from their positions at an Atlanta VA medical center once officials were made aware of a scheme involving fake nursing diplomas. The scheme, which created more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal agents learned...
Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
NC lawmakers again pushing LGBTQ limits in classes
RALEIGH, N.C. — Senate Republicans in North Carolina have introduced sweeping legislation that would bar instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes and give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care. The proposed “Parents’ Bill of Rights" would also require schools...
