Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
Increase in edible marijuana overdoses in children reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New poison control research revealed the number of kids who accidentally ate marijuana-laced candy has jumped dramatically in the last five years. In Michigan, the number of children ages 0-5 who had adverse reactions after marijuana edibles climbed from 25 in 2018 to 188 in 2022.
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
Plastic company must clean up PFAS contamination as part of settlement, Nessel says
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that her office has made its first settlement of the 2020 PFAS Litigation Project, an effort to hold businesses responsible for PFAS contamination in the state. Per the settlement, Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. will be required to...
Michigan House votes to move 2024 presidential primary forward to February
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House approved of legislation Tuesday afternoon to move the state's primary forward to fall in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president. By a vote along party lines, 56-53, lawmakers inside the House approved...
Whitmer signs first legislation of new, Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first piece of legislation of the new term on Tuesday morning, a Democrat-introduced supplemental spending bill that will put $1.1 billion toward various state investment costs. The bill signing marks the first time since 1947 that a Michigan governor signed a...
Drop in jobseekers leads to cancellation of St. Joseph County Job Fair
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”
Hundreds get a taste of local breweries at St. Joseph Beer Fest
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph celebrated regional and local breweries over the weekend. The 2023 Winter Beer Fest wrapped up Saturday with more than 20 brewers represented. General admission tickets went for $40. This included a tasting cup, 12 samples and entertainment. The Winter Beer Fest started...
