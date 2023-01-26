ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
LAWRENCE, MI
Increase in edible marijuana overdoses in children reported

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New poison control research revealed the number of kids who accidentally ate marijuana-laced candy has jumped dramatically in the last five years. In Michigan, the number of children ages 0-5 who had adverse reactions after marijuana edibles climbed from 25 in 2018 to 188 in 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Whitmer signs first legislation of new, Democrat-led term

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first piece of legislation of the new term on Tuesday morning, a Democrat-introduced supplemental spending bill that will put $1.1 billion toward various state investment costs. The bill signing marks the first time since 1947 that a Michigan governor signed a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Drop in jobseekers leads to cancellation of St. Joseph County Job Fair

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Hundreds get a taste of local breweries at St. Joseph Beer Fest

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph celebrated regional and local breweries over the weekend. The 2023 Winter Beer Fest wrapped up Saturday with more than 20 brewers represented. General admission tickets went for $40. This included a tasting cup, 12 samples and entertainment. The Winter Beer Fest started...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

