Flashpoint: Breaking down Whitmer’s agenda for her 2nd governor term; How AI can help shape our future
DETROIT – January has officially decided to show up at the end of the month with a dumping of snow. Skiiers and kids out of school rejoiced as we continue to shovel. But also this week, we’re seeing the political agenda take shape in Lansing. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Metro Detroit gas prices up 30 cents in 1 month, AAA says
Regular gas prices in Metro Detroit have gone up more than 30 cents in the last month, according to AAA. On Monday, Jan. 30, the average price for a regular gallon of gas costs $3.50. The average cost one month ago was $3.16, AAA reports -- that’s a 34 cent increase.
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
Serial arsonist charged after setting Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials have announced that a serial arsonist has been charged after setting a Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend. A news release reported that 36-year-old Jessie Young from Detroit has been charged with the connection of intentionally burning a work van in a parking structure that’s connected to an administration building in Mt. Clemens.
More snow this weekend in Metro Detroit: What you need to know to stay safe, warm
Some of you are waking up to a coating of fresh snow from that clipper system that moved through Metro Detroit Friday night. So, watch out for slippery spots on our roads as you head out first thing Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the middle 20s, which means some patchy...
Accumulating messy wintry mix in Metro Detroit this week: What to know
4Warn Weather – We are still watching the more consistent snow falling north of M59 Sunday morning with a rain and snow mix south of that corridor. Be on the lookout for freezing rain or ice. Huron and Tuscola counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m....
Breaking down a few snow chances this week in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After several rounds of winter weather came through Metro Detroit, here’s a look at this week’s snowfall chances. Some light to moderate snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it should be winding down through the afternoon and evening. A quick coating remains possible,...
Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s What to Expect
4Warn Weather – At what point does the temperature need to be to become dangerous? Probably a lot higher than you think. If the temp is above freezing at 32 degrees, it might feel chilly, but it’s safe. Anything below freezing, and you are putting yourself at risk. If the temp is between 13 and 31 degrees, you should take breaks from the cold every 20-30 minutes.
Sub-freezing temps move into Metro Detroit, stick around for next week -- here’s what to expect
Detroit, MI – After most of the region, saw a little bit of wintry weather overnight on Saturday and early Sunday morning, we’ve got the cloud cover around for most of Sunday with cold temperatures as well. It looks like we are starting a colder trend for all...
Tracking weekend snow, wintry mix in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know
Detroit, MI – The clouds have stuck around for most of the day, with some of us seeing a little light snow, but we’ve got more winter weather moving into the region as we work throughout the overnight hours on Saturday and into the first half of our Sunday.
You might be surprised by what’s inside these candies
Get your sweet tooth ready because unique candy creations are being whipped up right in the Metro Detroit area, but what’s inside these isn’t chocolate or a typical dessert. Instead, Krack Kandy is candied fruit. Frozen fruit is dipped in a flavored candy and then rolled in a...
Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Scio Township teenager. UPDATE: Pioneer High School student still missing days after she didn’t return from school. Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday outside of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School,...
Hazel Park native writes music from the heart
Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
Metro Detroit weather: From flurries to frigid temperatures
4 Warn Weather – Flurries are likely this morning with moisture rolling in from the southwest. Only minor accumulations (less than an inch) are probable. Keeping an eye on a chance for freezing drizzle in our south zone this morning too. Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m. Drier and colder...
