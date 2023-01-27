ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit gas prices up 30 cents in 1 month, AAA says

Regular gas prices in Metro Detroit have gone up more than 30 cents in the last month, according to AAA. On Monday, Jan. 30, the average price for a regular gallon of gas costs $3.50. The average cost one month ago was $3.16, AAA reports -- that’s a 34 cent increase.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Serial arsonist charged after setting Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials have announced that a serial arsonist has been charged after setting a Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend. A news release reported that 36-year-old Jessie Young from Detroit has been charged with the connection of intentionally burning a work van in a parking structure that’s connected to an administration building in Mt. Clemens.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Breaking down a few snow chances this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After several rounds of winter weather came through Metro Detroit, here’s a look at this week’s snowfall chances. Some light to moderate snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it should be winding down through the afternoon and evening. A quick coating remains possible,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s What to Expect

4Warn Weather – At what point does the temperature need to be to become dangerous? Probably a lot higher than you think. If the temp is above freezing at 32 degrees, it might feel chilly, but it’s safe. Anything below freezing, and you are putting yourself at risk. If the temp is between 13 and 31 degrees, you should take breaks from the cold every 20-30 minutes.
ClickOnDetroit.com

You might be surprised by what’s inside these candies

Get your sweet tooth ready because unique candy creations are being whipped up right in the Metro Detroit area, but what’s inside these isn’t chocolate or a typical dessert. Instead, Krack Kandy is candied fruit. Frozen fruit is dipped in a flavored candy and then rolled in a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Scio Township teenager. UPDATE: Pioneer High School student still missing days after she didn’t return from school. Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday outside of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hazel Park native writes music from the heart

Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
HAZEL PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: From flurries to frigid temperatures

4 Warn Weather – Flurries are likely this morning with moisture rolling in from the southwest. Only minor accumulations (less than an inch) are probable. Keeping an eye on a chance for freezing drizzle in our south zone this morning too. Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m. Drier and colder...

