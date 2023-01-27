Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
WDIO-TV
Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood
On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
FOX 21 Online
Wasabi Restaurant In Superior Destroyed By Fire; Owners: ‘We Will Be Back’
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Wasabi Restaurant building was declared a complete loss after an early Monday morning structure fire, according to the Superior Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Avenue at 12:27 am. First arriving fire crews found heavy smoke...
FOX 21 Online
Port of Duluth-Superior Shipping Season Report
Duluth, Minn.– The Port of Duluth- Superior had a very good January, the best since 20-10 -with slightly more than a million and a third short tons went out of the port. However, the total for the navigation season was down 7.6 percent compared to 20-21 For the entire season, more than 30 million short tons left or came into the port. 19 million tons of that was Iron Ore.
FOX 21 Online
Beargrease Volunteers Brave The Cold To Help Dogs And Mushers
DULUTH, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon can’t happen without the help of volunteers. Every year, it’s the volunteers that help mushers get their dogs ready for the races. Volunteers help with road crossings, as a dog crew member working with the musher and dogs, and as a part of the finish line crew. We caught up with two volunteers to see how they were involved.
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Ice Festival Embraces the Cold
SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Yes, it was cold out today, but that didn’t stop families from enjoying all the fun at the Lake Superior Ice Festival. The hay shuttle chauffeured people around the grounds of the festival where all kinds of things were happening. The Ice Carousel is always a standout feature, as the ice actually turns while you are on it. A snow slide was being used by many and the KUBB, yes, the KUBB tournament, was taking place., If that wasn’t enough, people were playing disc golf, enjoying smores around the fire and earlier tonight there was a fireworks display.
fox9.com
Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota
ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Mirage Skate Past Spartans on Home Ice 2-1
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage picked up a big home win on Monday, defeating Superior 2-1. Anika Burke and Nya Sieger would be the goal scorers for the Mirage. As for Superior, Kenlyn Thimm had the lone goal. The Mirage (16-6-2) will next play at Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian on Saturday.
WATCH: See What Iconic Duluth Landmarks And Locations Looked Like In 1967
It's always interesting looking back at old photos and videos, seeing how much some things have changed, while other things have stayed quite the same. As someone that has called Duluth home for many years, I find it fascinating to see what things were like before my time here. I'm...
FOX 21 Online
New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
FOX 21 Online
Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers
DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
wpr.org
Twin Ports see latest cargo shipment in nearly 50 years as Great Lakes ice cover nears record low
With ice cover on the Great Lakes at a near-record low, the port of Duluth-Superior recently saw the latest departure of a cargo-carrying freighter in nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, ice covered only about 5 percent of the Great Lakes. This year is the fifth-lowest year for average ice cover on the lakes since the start of the season, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. Through Jan. 25, the five years with the lowest ice at the start of the season have all taken place within the last two decades. The lowest average ice cover on the lakes for the start of the season was in 2021 at 1.4 percent.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Down to #7 in USCHO Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was cooled off a bit over the weekend as the 3rd ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers took both contests from the Bulldogs. Even with the two losses, not much of a fall for UMD. Just one spot as they are now ranked 7th in the country.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey’s 11 Goals Lift Bulldogs to Series Sweep Over No. 1 St. Cloud State
DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD men’s hockey team earned the series sweep over No.1 St. Cloud State, posting eleven goals over the two games. On Friday, the Bulldogs took advantage of the Huskies seven penalties that resulted in four power-play goals. Freshman Ben Steeves also finished the night with a hat-trick, in the 5-3 victory.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day
Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on. That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street. The staff is creating all types...
