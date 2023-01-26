Sean Payton spends entire day meeting with Cardinals on Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals brought in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for an interview Thursday. For fans hoping the Cardinals make him the team’s new head coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury, there is good news.

According to multiple reports, Payton spent the entire day at the Cardinals’ Tempe headquarters with both owner Michael Bidwill and new general manager Monti Ossenfort. He was seen leaving the team facility with owner Bidwill in the same car.

Payton is the biggest name available for the Cardinals’ job.

It comes with a cost. Payton certainly will demand one of the highest-paying contracts in the league. He will likely want a certain level of control of the roster and, because he is still under contract with the Saints despite retiring a year ago, the Cardinals will need to work out compensation with New Orleans to be able to hire Payton, should they choose to do so.

If the Cardinals are going to pull the trigger and hire Payton, news could be coming in the next couple of days.

