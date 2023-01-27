ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on 1/30

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Scattered rain showers return for some overnight

It will remain rather cloudy with scattered rain showers returning for some overnight. A few across S.E. Kentucky and the Northern Plateau could see a light wintry mix, but the better chance there comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered rain showers return for some overnight. It will remain rather...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville …. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Plan to open up abortion access in Tennessee

Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Mostly cloudy with showers moving in after midnight

Mostly cloudy with showers moving in after midnight.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee Representative is looking to add a new entry to the list of official state symbols. Earlier this month, Rep. Lowell Russell (R—Vonore) introduced legislation to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the State of Tennessee. Russell’s bill cites the dessert as...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

California artist to paint Tyre Nichols mural in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A California artist who has participated in community paint projects in Memphis has offered to create a mural of Tyre Nichols. Karen Golightly, the director of Paint Memphis, said Louran Mikhail is a veteran who paints a lot of political murals and felt strongly about painting one in honor of Nichols. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE Quick Weather Monday 1/30

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE

