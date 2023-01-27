Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on 1/30
WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
WATE
Scattered rain showers return for some overnight
It will remain rather cloudy with scattered rain showers returning for some overnight. A few across S.E. Kentucky and the Northern Plateau could see a light wintry mix, but the better chance there comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered rain showers return for some overnight. It will remain rather...
WATE
Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville …. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE...
WATE
Plan to open up abortion access in Tennessee
Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
WATE
Mostly cloudy with showers moving in after midnight
Mostly cloudy with showers moving in after midnight. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan....
WATE
10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee Representative is looking to add a new entry to the list of official state symbols. Earlier this month, Rep. Lowell Russell (R—Vonore) introduced legislation to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the State of Tennessee. Russell’s bill cites the dessert as...
Efforts to save habitat of rare fish in Tennessee
More efforts are being made to protect a threatened species of fish in Tennessee called the sickle darter.
California artist to paint Tyre Nichols mural in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A California artist who has participated in community paint projects in Memphis has offered to create a mural of Tyre Nichols. Karen Golightly, the director of Paint Memphis, said Louran Mikhail is a veteran who paints a lot of political murals and felt strongly about painting one in honor of Nichols. […]
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
WATE
WATE Quick Weather Monday 1/30
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30...
Crews working to clear ‘large’ rock slide in the Smoky Mountains
Crews are working to remove debris at the Townsend Wye, park officials said.
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
Indiana man dies after falling 70 feet from Puerto Rico cliff: Coast Guard
The man's body was found in an underwater cave Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0