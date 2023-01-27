Read full article on original website
Tesla to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives. A story by teslarati.com reports today that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now offering an additional $3000 discount or 3 years of free Supercharging incentives with the purchase of new vehicles. However, the automaker is requiring owners trade in an existing car to qualify.
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead
(Reuters) - Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 1.5% in early...
The WHO is urging countries to start stockpiling medicines for ‘nuclear emergencies’ after the EU’s latest warning on Putin
Included in the guidance is a list of medicines that nations should stockpile “fast” for “radiological or nuclear emergencies”. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance on how to survive a nuclear catastrophe, just hours after the EU warned that Russia “is at war with the West”.
Australia Dec retail spending nosedives in warning for economy
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales recorded the biggest drop in more than two years in December, as rising borrowing costs and sky-high inflation finally sank spending, an economic shock that may lessen the need for much more policy tightening. Retail sales fell 3.9% in December from November, after 11...
How Bitcoin mining saved Africa's oldest national park from bankruptcy
Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has become the first national park in the world to run a Bitcoin (BTC) mine in an effort to protect its forests and wildlife. Cointelegraph spoke with Sébastien Gouspillou, CEO of Big Block Green Services, and the man who introduced Bitcoin mining to the park.
EU warns of 'unfair' Chinese subsidies in Green Deal plan - draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Dollar set for fourth monthly drop as Fed meeting looms
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar was eyeing a fourth monthly loss on Tuesday as investors reckon a peak in U.S. interest rates could swing into view as soon as this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Currency trade was subdued in the lead up to Wednesday's Fed rate decision, and ahead of...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls
Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
Asian stocks slide as Fed jitters outweigh positive Chinese data
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets sank on Tuesday as fears of hawkish signals from a Federal Reserve meeting this week largely outweighed data showing that Chinese business activity rebounded in January. China’s Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indexes fell 1% and 0.5%, respectively, even as government data...
Nike sues Lululemon, says footwear infringes patents
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) sued Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Inc on Monday, saying that at least four of the Canadian athletic apparel company's footwear products infringe its patents. Nike in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said it has suffered economic harm and irreparable injury from Lululemon's...
Gold pulls back as dollar advances ahead of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold prices retreated on Tuesday, coming under pressure from a stronger dollar as caution kicked in ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, while broader metal markets also ticked lower. The yellow metal marked a slow start to the week ahead of the conclusion of a two-day...
New York Gasoline Shortage Brews on Fallout From EU’s Russia Ban
(Bloomberg) -- New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the US relies on during peak driving season. Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the...
Wealthy Russian undertook $90 million hack-and-trade scheme, U.S. says at trial
BOSTON (Reuters) -A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin made tens of millions of dollars trading on secret financial information obtained by hackers about multiple companies before it was public, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday at the start of his trial. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, and his associates made...
Factbox-Countries requiring COVID tests for China travellers
(Reuters) -Authorities around the world are still imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China after COVID-19 cases surged there following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said severe cases have fallen and its current surge of infections is nearing an end.
Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits
© Reuters. Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits. Nigerian Central Bank pushes its citizens to digitalized cash. ATM withdrawals had daily limits of 20,000 NGN ($43.50) to 100,000 NGN ($217). This led to Bitcoin Premium hitting 60%, approximately $38,989. Nigeria’s central bank continues to encourage...
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
Dow futures tick higher, Harmonic dips 8.8% after results
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading slightly during Monday’s evening deals after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as market participants brace for a key U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and a slew of corporate earnings results throughout the week. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT)...
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "In 2022, we had a very good year, a record year," he said, saying that the fourth quarter would...
